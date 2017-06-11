The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 11, 2017 | Last Update : 02:26 AM IST

India, All India

MP unrest may cost BJP an ally in Maharashtra

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 11, 2017, 2:17 am IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2017, 2:16 am IST

Shetti to meet JDU leader Sharad Yadav on June 14.

Raju Shetti
 Raju Shetti

New Delhi: The farmers’ stir in Madhya Pradesh could cost the BJP an important ally from Maharashtra with the Lok Sabha MP and leader of Swabhimani Paksha, Raju Shetti, all set to meet the JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav on June 14 in the national capital.

Aam Aadmi Party, which had so far remained neutral on the farmers’ agitation in MP, has also joined the Opposition bandwagon.

Mr Shetti, who has a considerable influence among the farmers in western Maharashtra, is “reconsidering” his ties with the BJP. Apparently miffed over the BJP’s handling of the farmers’ situation in Madhya Pradesh, Mr Shetti told a news agency; “I am reconsidering my tie-up with the BJP. I am unhappy over their shoddy handling of the issue. I will meet Sharad Yadav to plan a nation-wide agitation in the support of farmers’ demands.”

Sources in the BJP revealed Mr Shetti was “unhappy” as he was not “accommodated” in the Fadnavis Cabinet in Mahrashtra. Mr Shetti is the lone MP from his party. It is said Mr Shetti was miffed as Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis inducted another leader of  Swabhimani Paksha, Sadabhau Khot, into his Cabinet. Rift within the Swabhimani Paksha became evident when Mr Khot skipped a rally organised by Mr Shetti in Pune recently, demanding loan waiver for the farmers. Delhi chief minister and AAP supreme Arvind Kejriwal has reportedly met Mr Yadav to discuss the farmers’ issues.

There are reports that social activist Medha Patkar could also be roped in by the Opposition parties. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury also met Mr Yadav. Reports say the Opposition parties would soon organise a countrywide agitation on the farmers’ issues.

Tags: farmers protest, raju shetti, sharad yadav

MOST POPULAR

1

US girl sheds and grows skin daily due to rare condition

2

Google Pixel XL 2 appears online, sports Snapdragon 835

3

Oldest Trump son fires off 80-plus tweets in support of dad

4

Amazon’s Alexa-based smartwatch now available in India for Rs 13,900

5

Samsung unveils new HDR QLED gaming monitors

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham