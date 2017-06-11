The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 11, 2017 | Last Update : 04:05 PM IST

India, All India

Cong provoked Mandsaur protests to divert attention from cow slaughter in Kerala: BJP MP

PTI
Published : Jun 11, 2017, 3:06 pm IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2017, 3:09 pm IST

The MP rejected the allegation that no BJP leader visited the families of farmers killed during the agitation.

BJP MP Sudhir Gupta (Photo: Youtube | Screengrab)
 BJP MP Sudhir Gupta (Photo: Youtube | Screengrab)

Mandsaur (MP): With peace gradually returning to violence-hit Mandsaur, local BJP MP Sudhir Gupta on Sunday alleged that the Congress provoked the farmers to resort to violence and said the farmers' stir was led by the opposition party. 

The Neemuch-Mandsaur MP alleged that the Congress organised this stir to divert people's attention from the recent public slaughter of a cow by Youth Congress leaders in Kerala.

"This is not a farmers' agitation, this is Congress' agitation," he said. 

When asked if his party will suffer in the elections as most of the people here are farmers, Gupta said when the truth about the Congress' role in agitation will come out, then Congress will have to face loss. 

"India is a democratic country and the farmers have all the rights to raise their demands but no one can imagine that farmers of Malwa region, which is very peaceful, on the name of agitation, would do so much violence," he said in an apparent reference to the Congress. 

Over the Congress alleging that no BJP leader visited the families of farmers killed during the agitation, the MP rejected the allegation saying he is in touch with the farmers' families. 

"When the bodies of the five farmers killed in police firing were brought to a hospital here, I sat with them for over five hours," Gupta said. 

Senior Congress leader and former MP Meenakshi Natarajan denied the allegation that the Congress provoked the farmers to resort to violence. 

"Congress never supports violence. It is completely a farmers' agitation but we are there to fight for the farmers' demands," she said. 

When asked about the violence, Natarajan said the farmers of Neemuch-Mandsaur are angry over not getting the right price for their yields of soyabean, onion, garlic among others. 

Also, many windmills are operating in the region for which land was acquired from the farmers, but the government never gave compensation for the agricultural land, she alleged. 

On Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's fast, Natarajan said, "He is the CM, what is the need to fast instead he should call a cabinet meeting and pass a proposal on the demands of the farmers." 

A special session of the state Assembly should also be called for resolving problems of agri sector apart from the Cabinet meeting, she said. 

Farmers do not have any say in fixing of the price of their crops and the government is not listening to their demands, Natarajan alleged. 

She urged the Narendra Modi government to implement the recommendations of Swaminathan commission report. 

Natarajan said the Central government should waive all the farm loans as the agriculture sector is facing problems. 

Mandsaur-Neemuch region, where had always been a stronghold of the BJP. Six MLAs out of the seven assembly seats of the two district are from the BJP while 1 MLA is from the Congress. 

The Mandsaur-Neemuch region, about 300 km from the state capital Bhopal, became the nerve centre of the gathering storm of farmer distress. Later, protests spread to some other parts of the state. 

In Mandsaur, the curfew was imposed after five persons were killed in police firing during a farmers' protest on June 6. 

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan yesterday launched an indefinite fast in state capital Bhopal with an appeal for peace and met farmer leaders, but failed to reach a compromise.

Tags: mandsaur violence, sudhir gupta, cow slaughter
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Mandasor

MOST POPULAR

1

Overly sociable dog fails to make final cut for Queensland Police Service

2

SRK gives epic reply to girl named Sejal who 'thanks' him for 'turning her into a meme'

3

US girl sheds and grows skin daily due to rare condition

4

Google Pixel XL 2 appears online, sports Snapdragon 835

5

Oldest Trump son fires off 80-plus tweets in support of dad

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham