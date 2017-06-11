The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 11, 2017 | Last Update : 03:57 AM IST

India, All India

Amit Shah gets flak over remarks on Mahatma Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 11, 2017, 2:25 am IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2017, 2:25 am IST

Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi said that the Mahatma would have laughed at this comment for its “utter tastelessness”.

BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: AP)
 BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Opposition parties on Saturday hit out at BJP national president Amit Shah for his comments on Mahatma Gandhi. In a function at Raipur, Mr Shah had referred to Mahatma Gandhi as a “Chatur Baniya”. He also said that the Congress had never been a party based on principles. Instead, it merely has been a ‘Special Purpose Vehicle” to get freedom.

Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi said that the Mahatma would have laughed at this comment for its “utter tastelessness”. “Gandhi laughed at cartoons of himself. He would have laughed at this one also but for its utter tastelessness and the hidden mischief in it,” he said. Interestingly, Gopalkrishna Gandhi is one of the frontrunners for the joint Opposition candidate for the upcoming presidential elections.

The Congress termed Mr Shah’s remarks as an ‘insult’ to the father of the nation and demanded an immediate apology from Mr Shah and also from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to reporters at the Congress communications, chief Randeep Singh Surjewala said “Rather than fighting casteism, they (BJP) identified even the father of the nation with his caste. This shows the character and ideology of the ruling party and its president. Where will these people take the country?”

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also attacked the BJP chief over his comments.

Tags: bharatiya janata party, mahatma gandhi, amit shah

MOST POPULAR

1

US girl sheds and grows skin daily due to rare condition

2

Google Pixel XL 2 appears online, sports Snapdragon 835

3

Oldest Trump son fires off 80-plus tweets in support of dad

4

Amazon’s Alexa-based smartwatch now available in India for Rs 13,900

5

Samsung unveils new HDR QLED gaming monitors

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham