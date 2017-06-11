All BJP wants is popularity, says Mayawati

Mayawati said if the BJP government in UP implemented even a part of its loan waiver scheme; benefits to the farmers would have been visible.

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati alleged that the BJP government at the centre and at the Uttar Pradesh only wanted publicity and popularity, and were not doing any work.

Referring to famers’ agitation in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, Ms Mayawati said that BJP leaders were showing an attitude of vengeance, ego, casteism and communalism.

“In the BJP-ruled states, farmers’ interests are being ignored and they are being subjected to atrocities. It is for these reasons that farmers had to resort to protests in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh,” she said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

She added the UP government had failed on the law-and-order front and clashes in Saharanpur were a proof of this. She also said the state government had not reached out to the affected families.

“The reality is that the conspirators are moving scot- free and enjoying political patronage. People who are opposing the BJP have been forced to bear the brunt. Will this normalise the situation?” she asked. The BSP chief advised her party workers to approach the media and official so they did not end up being falsely implicated in criminal cases “like it happened in Saharanpur”.

Ms Mayawati said if the BJP government in UP implemented even a part of its loan waiver scheme; benefits to the farmers would have been visible. She concluded that the Yogi government had failed to address the problems of the common man.