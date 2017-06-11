9 killed, 22 injured in bus accident in Maharashtra

After the accident, 8 people died on the spot, whereas 1 was declared dead at the Ahmednagar Government Hospital.

Mumbai: As many as nine people were killed and 22 critically injured after a bus travelling from Pune to Latur met with an accident in Beed on early Sunday morning.

After the accident, eight people died on the spot, whereas one was declared dead at the Ahmednagar Government Hospital.

The injured are admitted in the Ahmednagar Government Hospital.

Further details are awaited.