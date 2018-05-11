The Asian Age | News

Woman chops off her tongue, offers it at temple in MP's Morena

ANI
Published : May 11, 2018, 8:24 am IST
Updated : May 11, 2018, 8:23 am IST

The woman sacrificed her tongue in front of the deity at Bijasan Mata temple, where she offers prayer everyday.

Woman was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she was given initial medication. (Photo: ANI)
 Woman was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she was given initial medication. (Photo: ANI)

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In an astonishing incident, a woman chopped off her tongue in Tarsama village of Madhya Pradesh's Morena district to offer it in a temple.

The family member said that they came to know about the incident when she saw blood oozing out from her mouth.

She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she was given initial medication.

"A women was admitted, whose tongue was chopped off the tongue. We later came to know that she offered the same to a temple where she used to pray regularly," said the doctor.

