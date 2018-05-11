Woman chops off her tongue, offers it at temple in MP's Morena

The woman sacrificed her tongue in front of the deity at Bijasan Mata temple, where she offers prayer everyday.

Woman was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she was given initial medication. (Photo: ANI)

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In an astonishing incident, a woman chopped off her tongue in Tarsama village of Madhya Pradesh's Morena district to offer it in a temple.

The family member said that they came to know about the incident when she saw blood oozing out from her mouth.

The woman sacrificed her tongue in front of the deity at Bijasan Mata temple, where she offers prayer everyday.

She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she was given initial medication.

"A women was admitted, whose tongue was chopped off the tongue. We later came to know that she offered the same to a temple where she used to pray regularly," said the doctor.