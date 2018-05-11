The Asian Age | News

Friday, May 11, 2018

India, All India

PM Modi launches Ramayan bus route to Ayodhya on third visit to Nepal

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 11, 2018, 12:15 pm IST
Updated : May 11, 2018, 12:17 pm IST

The bus route will connect Janakpur, Goddess Sita's birthplace, to Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli flag off the Indo-Nepal bus service from Nepal's Janakpur to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. (Photo: ANI)
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched Ayodhya-Janakpur bus in Nepal.

The Indo-Nepal bus service from Nepal's Janakpur to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli.

Addressing the people in Nepal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I am glad to be here in Janakpur. I am here to pay respects to King Janak and Mata Janaki. I thank the PM of Nepal Shri Oli for accompanying me during this visit to Janakpur."

PM Modi arrived in Nepal on Friday for a two-day state visit at the invitation of Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

The Prime Minister said that his welcome in Nepal shows the affection the people of the country towards India.

"India and Nepal will work towards building 'Ramayan' circuit between both the countries. This will act as foundation for strong people to people contact between the two nations," PM Modi said.

After reaching Janakpur on Friday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went straight to the Janaki Temple and offered prayers. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by Nepal's Defence Minister Ishwar Pokhrel and Province 2 Chief Minister Lalbabu Raut at the airport.

Later today, PM Modi will travel to Kathmandu where he will meet Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun.

 

Tags: narendra modi, pm modi in nepal, janakpur-ayodhya bus service
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

