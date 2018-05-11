The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 11, 2018 | Last Update : 07:02 AM IST

India, All India

My mother more Indian than many, says Rahul Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 11, 2018, 6:17 am IST
Updated : May 11, 2018, 6:16 am IST

Rahul Gandhi expressed confidence that the Congress power will return to power in the state.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah address the media ahead of the Assembly elections in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah address the media ahead of the Assembly elections in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: “My mother is more Indian than many Indians,” an emotional Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday, as he responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sarcastic barb at UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi over her foreign origin and alleged that Mr Modi saw him as a “threat”.    

“My mother is an Italian. She has lived the larger part of her life in India. She is more Indian than many, many Indians I have seen,” said the Congress president.

“She has sacrificed her life for the country, she has suffered for the country. When Modi makes such comments, it shows the quality of the man. I am happy if he enjoys making such comments, he is welcome,” Mr Gandhi told a press conference before winding up his extensive tour of election-bound Karnataka.    

The issue of Sonia Gandhi’s foreign origin was raked up by Mr Modi at an election rally in Santemaranahalli on May 1 where he dared the Congress chief to speak for 15 minutes about the achievements of the Karnataka government in any language, including his “mother’s mother tongue”.

Mr Gandhi expressed confidence that the Congress power will return to power in the state. “The Congress came close to defeating the BJP in Gujarat... here, I am confident of the outcome,” he said.

Claiming that the Prime Minister saw a “threat” in him, Mr Gandhi said, “Modi has anger inside him and he has got anger for everybody not only for me. I attract that anger because he sees a threat in me. His anger is his problem, not my problem.”

On Wednesday, Mr Modi had remarked that Gandhi’s  ambition to become PM “reeks of arrogance”.

On Mr Modi’s personal attacks, Mr Gandhi said, “I have now learnt to deal with him, when he realises that he is coming into a space where there is no escape then he distracts and creates anger. We will not let him distract and create anger.”

The Congress president also took a swipe at Mr Modi for not holding any press conference in the last four years.

In a tweet, Mr Gandhi said, “Enjoyed meeting the regional and national press today in Bengaluru. We had a packed house! I’m sorry not everyone got a chance to ask a question due to the paucity of time.”

“But, unlike our PM who hasn’t had a press conference in 4 years, I will be doing many more of these!” he tweeted.

Mr Gandhi hit back hard at the BJP for mocking him over visiting temples and calling him an “election Hindu” who remembered Hindu shrines only during polls.

Maintaining that the BJP feels “uncomfortable” about his temple visits, Mr Gandhi said, “I don’t think they understand the term Hindu, because the term Hindu is a perspective, it is something that is in the heart, it is imbibed.”

On the purchase of Rafale fighter jets which the BJP and the Prime Minister have claimed was a good deal, Mr Gandhi said, “It is a very good deal for the Prime Minister and his businessman friend, who has a `45,000 crore debt, who has never built an aircraft in his life.”

Mr Modi paid `1,500 crore per aircraft that the UPA government had worked out at Rs 700 crore, he said.

On BJP’s criticism of politicisation of rape cases, Mr Gandhi said atrocities against women and their rape was indeed a “political issue, it’s a national issue”.

“Are you telling me if Indian women are raped politicians shouldn’t discuss it? It is absolutely a political issue, it is an issue that is fundamental. The treatment of our women is absolutely an issue,” he added,

The Congress president claimed India’s foreign policy was “decimated” as the Prime Minister looked at it as an individual exercise.

“He is under the impression that he can go on and have a personal conversation with the President of China and everything will magically happen,” he said, adding that the Prime Minister needs to take into confidence talented people in the foreign ministry.

“Are discussions happening with finance, foreign and defence minister on strategies? No. It’s a one man show,” he added.

Tags: narendra modi, rahul gandhi, siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Real versus reel Sanju: Ranbir, Sanjay Dutt to forget camaraderie, take on each other

2

Apple Watch Series 3 LTE from May 11 in India, via Airtel, Reliance Jio

3

4-step guide to soothing mosquito, tick bites with kitchen ingredients

4

Ram Charan on 'biggest examples' Aamir, Salman, Rangasthalam success, Rajamouli film

5

Cholera vaccination campaign starts in Yemen after year delay: WHO

more

Editors' Picks

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

10 looks by Sonam Kapoor’s wedding designers she could easily repeat for D-day

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars turned up for a screening of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Raazi’ held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Vicky excited as Aamir, Sara, Janhvi, others give their nods for Raazi

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception was a grand affair with a bevy of Bollywood stars in attendance in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam-Anand reception: Aishwarya, SRK, Katrina, Ranbir, Alia, others shine

Family and friends including Bollywood stars started arriving for the wedding of Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Ki Shaadi: Janhvi, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Ranveer dazzle

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Sangeet ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor Sangeet: Harshvardhan bonds with Boney, Jacqueline, Katrina charm at do

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Mehendi ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Sunday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi: Janhvi, Arjun, Rani, KJo come out in style

B-Town was buzzing with movie promotions as Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal stepped out to remind people of their films.

102 Not Out, Raazi, Bucket List: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Big B on promotional spree

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham