Lalu Yadav gets 3-day parole for son’s Patna wedding

Lalu Yadav was receiv-ed by his sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav at the Patna airport.

Patna: Suspense over RJD Chief Lalu Yadav’s parole finally ended on Thursday after jail authorities allowed him to visit Patna for the marriage ceremony of his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav.

The report of Lalu Yadav being released on a three-day parole came as a relief for his wife Rabri Devi and other family members, who have been busy preparing for the wedding of Tej Pratap Yadav on May 12.

Mr Yadav had applied for a five-day parole but according to sources, “the administration decided to give him short parole due to his current medical condition.”

Sources from Ranchi said that the two-page parole order clearly stat-es that Lalu Yadav will not be allowed to engage in any political activity or speak with media during his stay in Patna.

Officials said that the parole to Lalu Yadav has been granted on condition that “he will not interact with the media and will return to Ranchi when the date of his term ends”.

“His family is happy to know that Lalu Yadav will be attending the ev-ent, but we fail to understand why he has been given parole for only three days,” RJD MLA Shakti Yadav said.

Two doctors from Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) have also been deputed to monitor his health condition during his stay in Patna. A medical board of RIMS had earlier declared his condition as stable for parole.

“The jail authorities had sought a report on his health condition from RIMS. The medical board constituted to monitor Lalu Yadav’s health in its report had declared him fit to travel but wanted doctors to keep a regular tab of his health,” RJD MLA and Lalu’s closest aide Bhola Yadav had earlier said.