

Ex-Maharashtra ATS chief Himanshu Roy commits suicide in Mumbai

Published : May 11, 2018, 3:11 pm IST
Former Maharashtra Anti Terrorists Squad chief Himanshu Roy on Friday committed suicide by shooting himself at his residence in Mumbai.

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Anti-Terrororism Squad (ATS) Chief Himanshu Roy committed suicide at around 1:40 pm on Friday in Mumbai.  

According to reports, the former ATS Chief shot himself at his house using his service revolver. 

Reports said he was rushed to a hospital but he was already dead by then. 

An IPS officer of Maharashtra Cader of 1988 batch, Himanshu Roy played a major role in solving several key cases like Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar's driver Arif's firing, journalist J Dey killing, Vijay Palande, Laila Khan double murder case.

His last major case was the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing and he was responsible for arrest of Vindu Dara Singh for his alleged links to bookies in this spot fixing. 

Reportedly, Himashu Roy was suffering from cancer but exact reason for suicide is not known right now. He was taking steroids. 

