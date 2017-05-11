Political parties slam Lt. Fayaz’s murder

Jaitley calls officer ‘role model’, Rahul says what soldier stood for can’t be defeated.

Slain Army officer Lt. Ummer Fayaz’s mother during his funeral at Sudsona village in Kulgam district on Wednesday. Fayyaz was kidnapped and killed by suspected militants in Shopian district where he was attending a marriage ceremony. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The abduction and murder of Lt. Ummer Fayaz drew sharp political reactions from across the political spectrum. Defence minister Arun Jaitley said Fayaz’s sacrifice reiterates the nation’s commitment to eliminate terrorism from the Valley and that he would continue to inspire youth from Kashmir. Mr Jaitley tweeted “Abduction & murder of Lt. Ummer Fayaz by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. This young officer from J&K was a role model.”

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also condemned the killing and said those who tried to defeat what slain army officer Umer Fayaz stood for, would be themselves defeated. Condoling the demise of the Army officer in Shopian of Kashmir, he tweeted, “The entire nation shares the grief of Fayaz’s family, friends and colleagues. My heartfelt condolences.” BJP national president Amit Shah also hit out at the dastardly killing of Lt. Fayaz and tweeted “ Killing of Lt. Fayaz, a young officer in the Indian Army is dastardly and reflects on the depravity of the perpetrators.”

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the killing in a statement she said “What was more painful to note is that the young officer had come home on vacation where he was attending the marriage of his cousin.”

While assuring that the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to justice, the information and broadcasting minister said “shocked at the killing of Lt. Umar Fayaz in Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists. My prayers are with the family.”

Former CM Omar Abdullah said that the recent incident shows a new mindset devoid of fear and retribution and revenge that is very scary.

The Opposition parties have been targeting the government both at the Centre and the state over the death of security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.