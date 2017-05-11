The Asian Age | News

Thursday, May 11, 2017

India, All India

Only West Bengal can save India from 'intolerance' of BJP: Mamata

PTI
Published : May 11, 2017, 7:31 pm IST
Updated : May 11, 2017, 7:31 pm IST

Challenging the BJP to put her in jail, Banerjee said that she will continue her fight against them and even go to jail.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said only West Bengal can fight and save the country from the prevailing "intolerance" and "divisive" politics and cannot be silenced by "threat and intimidation" by the BJP.

"The tactics of threat and intimidation cannot silence me. Other states like Bihar, Maharashtra may be silent but Bengal will not stop its fight and protest, whatever be the situation. Only West Bengal can fight against this communal politics and intolerance and save the country," she said while speaking at a meeting here on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

Challenging the BJP to put her in jail, Banerjee said that she will continue her fight against them (the BJP) and even go to jail. She will not leave the fight and will protest till the end.

In a veiled reference to 2002 Godhra riots in Gujarat, she said "Butchers are born in slaughter houses, not the eunuch philosophers."

"I am in politics but it does not give me the right to dictate what others will eat or not. This is not the real religion. Religion does not teach us to do politics over it or kill people. Religion means faith, peace, love and brotherhood," she said.

Criticising the politics over beef and cow slaughter, she said threat and intimidation cannot silence her against intolerance.

Banerjee also lashed out at the state BJP leadership for calling her a "eunuch".

"I have been even called an eunuch. I want justice. This is a shame. I may be a very bad person, but I still have the right to lead a respectable life. I want justice from the people," she added.

West Bengal BJP committee member Shyamapada Mondal had on April 30 described Banerjee a eunuch while addressing a party meeting at Chandrakona in West Midnapore district, accusing her of practising the politics of appeasement.

Tags: mamata banerjee, west bengal, buddha purnima, bjp
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

