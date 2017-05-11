The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 11, 2017 | Last Update : 05:51 PM IST

India, All India

Karnan moves SC, wants it to recall order sentencing him to jail

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 11, 2017, 4:33 pm IST
Updated : May 11, 2017, 5:41 pm IST

Karnan has been missing from his residence since the apex court order against him. A report said he may be 'hiding' in Nepal or Bangladesh.

Justice C S Karnan of Calcutta High Court addressing a press conference at his residence in Kolkata last month. (Photo: PTI)
  Justice C S Karnan of Calcutta High Court addressing a press conference at his residence in Kolkata last month. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan on Thursday moved the Supreme Court, seeking a recall of the apex court order sentencing him to 6 months’ imprisonment for contempt.

A bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar, in response, said it would hear the HC judge’s ‘Karnan’ (prayer).

Karnan has been missing from his residence since the apex court order against him. Earlier on Thursday, a Hindustan Times report said Karnan is believed to be 'hiding' in Nepal or Bangladesh.

However, Counsel for Karnan Mathews J Nedumpara told the apex court that the judge is in Chennai.

Asked about proof that he represents Karnan, Nedumpara told the Supreme Court that he has 'wakalatnama' and an authorisation letter.

Counsel Mathews J Nedumpara's authorization letter signed by Justice Karnan. (Photo: ANI Twitter)Counsel Mathews J Nedumpara's authorization letter signed by Justice Karnan. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh police have launched a manhunt to trace Karnan. Justice Karnan was at the State Guest House in Chennai when the seven-Judge Bench slapped the jail term on him.

He left Wednesday morning saying he was going to Srikalahasti, a pilgrim town in Andhra Pradesh 120 kilometres from Chennai. Shortly afterwards a high-level team from West Bengal Police flew into the city to arrest and take him as the court had directed that he should be jailed in the Calcutta high court jurisdiction area.

The West Bengal police team, led by Surajit Kar Purkayastha, DGP, Home Guards, held discussions with the TN counterparts to chalk out strategy and left for Srikalahasti in the evening, only to return empty-handed along with the Andhra Pradesh Police who were also looking for the judge in vain in the famous temple town. Another team from the Andhra Pradesh Police went to Tada and Sulurpetta in Nellore district.  

The second AP Police team also returned disappointed with no clue about the renegade judge’s whereabouts. Police sources said the team went to Tada after his mobile signal was last picked up near the Andhra Pradesh town close to the Tamil Nadu border. “Since then, both his mobile phones are switched off,” sources said.

On its part, the Tamil Nadu police also sent teams to his son’s residence in Choolaimedu in the city as well as his native place in Cuddalore district.

Tags: ustice karnan, supreme court, contempt of court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi's first Indian Mi Home opens in Bengaluru

2

Chhattisgarh: Toilets built under Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan 'stolen' from woman's home

3

Justin Bieber buys himself a coffee from mall; plays football on Mumbai streets!

4

Sara Tendulkar has a major fangirl moment with Justin Bieber

5

B'town celebs get Bieber fever; show up at their glam best

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

China celebrates Bun festival in Hong Kong to calm the spirits killed by pirates. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates bun festival to appease spirits

Priyanka Chopra's recent award function dress caught the eye of almost everybody and people couldn't help but make memes inspired from many bollywood movies and fictional characters and it is really funny. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra's dress makes photoshop experts create funny memes

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham