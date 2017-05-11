The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 11, 2017 | Last Update : 02:49 PM IST

India, All India

Justice Karnan may have fled to Nepal or Bangladesh: report

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 11, 2017, 2:09 pm IST
Updated : May 11, 2017, 2:09 pm IST

Meanwhile, his legal team is planning to approach President Pranab Mukherjee to seek relief from arrest.

Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh police have launched a manhunt to trace him. Justice Karnan was at the State Guest House in Chennai when the seven-Judge Bench slapped the jail term on him. (Photo: PTI)
  Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh police have launched a manhunt to trace him. Justice Karnan was at the State Guest House in Chennai when the seven-Judge Bench slapped the jail term on him. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan, who is facing arrest after the Supreme Court sentenced him to six months imprisonment, is believed to be 'hiding' in Nepal or Bangladesh.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Justice Karnan’s legal team is planning to approach President Pranab Mukherjee to seek relief.

“We are preparing for the next level of legal battle and he needs to be in hiding until that time,” W Peter Ramesh Kumar, an advocate at Madras high court, told HT.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh police have launched a manhunt to trace him. Justice Karnan was at the State Guest House in Chennai when the seven-Judge Bench slapped the jail term on him.

He left Wednesday morning saying he was going to Srikalahasti, a pilgrim town in Andhra Pradesh 120 kilometres from Chennai. Shortly afterwards a high-level team from West Bengal Police flew into the city to arrest and take him as the court had directed that he should be jailed in the Calcutta high court jurisdiction area.

The West Bengal police team, led by Surajit Kar Purkayastha, DGP, Home Guards, held discussions with the TN counterparts to chalk out strategy and left for Srikalahasti in the evening, only to return empty-handed along with the Andhra Pradesh Police who were also looking for the judge in vain in the famous temple town. Another team from the Andhra Pradesh Police went to Tada and Sulurpetta in Nellore district.  

The second AP Police team also returned disappointed with no clue about the renegade judge’s whereabouts. Police sources said the team went to Tada after his mobile signal was last picked up near the Andhra Pradesh town close to the Tamil Nadu border. “Since then, both his mobile phones are switched off,” sources said.

On its part, the Tamil Nadu police also sent teams to his son’s residence in Choolaimedu in the city as well as his native place in Cuddalore district.

At the time of going to press, multiple teams of the three state police were searching for Justice Karnan to enforce the Supreme Court order. Upon their arrival, the West Bengal police personnel held discussions with their Tamil Nadu counterparts on executing the arrest order, sources said.

Tags: cs karnan, supreme court, arrest
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Chhattisgarh: Toilets built under Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan 'stolen' from woman's home

2

Justin Bieber buys himself a coffee from mall; plays football on Mumbai streets!

3

Sara Tendulkar has a major fangirl moment with Justin Bieber

4

B'town celebs get Bieber fever; show up at their glam best

5

You could be commuting in a flying taxi by 2020

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham