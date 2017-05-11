The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 11, 2017 | Last Update : 01:18 PM IST

India, All India

Rajasthan: Case against marriage hall owner after 25 dead in wall collapse

PTI
Published : May 11, 2017, 10:41 am IST
Updated : May 11, 2017, 12:34 pm IST

Twenty-six persons were injured and the condition of four of them is stated to be critical.

The weather suddenly changed and heavy winds started blowing leading to the incident at the Sewar Road. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The weather suddenly changed and heavy winds started blowing leading to the incident at the Sewar Road. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Jaipur: A case was registered on Thursday morning against the owner of a marriage hall in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district where a wall collapsed following a storm leaving 25 dead. While 25 people were killed yesterday in the incident, one of the victims succumbed to injuries today. 

Twenty-eight persons were injured and the condition of four of them is stated to be critical. Superintendent of Police Anil Tank said the marriage home owner has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Read: Rajasthan: 25 dead after wall of wedding hall collapses

He said a survey of all the marriage homes and gardens in Bharatpur will be conduced to review safety and security measures.

A marriage function was going on in the hall when the storm hit the area yesterday. People had taken shelter under a shed attached to a wall which collapsed suddenly.
He said the entire wall and the shed collapsed and they got trapped.

The weather suddenly changed and heavy winds started blowing leading to the incident at the Sewar Road.

In another incident, a man was killed when a portion of roof of a house collapsed due to storm. The incident occurred in a village in the district last night, the SP added.

Tags: marriage, rajasthan, wall collapse, marriage hall, accidents
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Justin Bieber buys himself a coffee from mall; plays football on Mumbai streets!

2

Sara Tendulkar has a major fangirl moment with Justin Bieber

3

B'town celebs get Bieber fever; show up at their glam best

4

You could be commuting in a flying taxi by 2020

5

Xiaomi to bring Redmi 4 to India on May 16

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham