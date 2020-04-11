Saturday, Apr 11, 2020 | Last Update : 03:54 PM IST

India, All India

Panic in Assam as 3 Covid19 positive Jamaat returnees hold meeting

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Apr 11, 2020, 11:10 am IST
Updated : Apr 11, 2020, 11:10 am IST

The three men, on their way back from Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi, had organised a religious congregation of nearly 100 person on March 12

Firefighters spray disinfectant near Nizamuddin mosque in Delhi. PTI Photo
 Firefighters spray disinfectant near Nizamuddin mosque in Delhi. PTI Photo

Guwahati: In what has created panic in Guwahati, the Assam health department on Friday declared Aathgaon Masjid and kabristan as containment zone where three corona positives, who on their way back from Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi, had organised a religious congregation of nearly 100 person on March 12.

Pointing out that Jamaluddin Hazi and Jamaluddin, who attended religious congregation in Delhi and tested positive for coronavirus infection, had revealed that they spent a night at Aathgaon Masjid with one Rehiuddin of Dhubri, who also tested positive, Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters,

“Now three of them have confessed that they went to the masjid on March 12 to address a religious congregation of about 100 people.”

Informing that they have asked to register an FIR against Jamaluddin Hazi, who is the resident of Dhubri, for his misleading information, the minister said that Hazi, before surrendering to health authorities, visited three civil hospitals —- Bongaigaon, Dhubri and Goalpara — for medical help on his own. He has done a huge damage as doctors in these hospital were placed under quarantine for getting in touch with an infected person, said the minister, regretting that even after he was detected positive, he did not reveal that he attended a religious congregation too.

“He told us that three of them stayed on the night of March 12 at the masjid. We had no reason to doubt but a caretaker of the masjid on coming to know about his infection revealed that a religious congregation was held at the masjid. We have collected 58 names so far who were present,” said the minister, adding that it has become a highly challenging task for authorities to detect all the persons.

“We would like to request all those who attended the March 12 congregation to come forward for a checkup,” said the minister, who also announced that they have also placed the order for one lakh rapid test kits.

Mr Sarma said that they have also decided to go for rapid test that ICMR has allowed but entire exercise would depend on availability of the rapid test kits. “We have been assured supply by March 22 only so we have approached central government to make available the kits,” said the minister who also clarified that they would be following the guideline of the central government on lockdown

Tags: tablighi jamaat congregation, covid-19 assam
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

City roads wear a deserted look during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Deoghar. PTI Photo

Punjab CM suggests extending national lockdown by another two weeks

PTI Photo

In a case of mistaken identity, Covid19 positive cop discharged in Telangana

PTI Photo

Telangana makes it mandatory to wear masks in public

ASHA workers during a door to door survey, to screen people from Covid19 symptoms. PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu's decision on lockdown only after consulting PM

MOST POPULAR

1

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

2

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

3

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

4

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

5

Aussie cricketers 'sucked up' to Kohli and Co. to protect IPL deals: Michael Clarke

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham