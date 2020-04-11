Saturday, Apr 11, 2020 | Last Update : 10:54 AM IST

India, All India

In a case of mistaken identity, Covid19 positive cop discharged in Telangana

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 11, 2020, 10:05 am IST
Updated : Apr 11, 2020, 10:05 am IST

The cop who was undergoing treatment for 18 days was discharged on Thursday saying that he was tested negative

PTI Photo
 PTI Photo

Hyderabad: In a case of mistaken identity at the Chest Hospital in Hyderabad, doctors released a cop who was Covid-19 positive, a resident of Kothagudem, instead of another person who had recovered. The confusion apparently arose because they were both namesakes.

The cop who was undergoing treatment for 18 days was discharged on Thursday saying that he was tested negative. He reached Kothagudem on Thursday evening and is staying in quarantine.

On Friday, the hospital called him and explained the mistake. There was another patient with a similar name, except for one initial in the middle, who had recovered.

The staff, who missed the finer distinction owing to work pressure, asked the police official to go home.

Upon learning of this, the official returned to the Chest Hospital and joined the isolation ward.

In another case, an official’s son, who had come to Kothaguem in Telangana from London on March 18 was found to be Covid-19 positive. Officials sent 70 persons into quarantine, including the official and his cook. Both tested positive and were shifted to the Chest Hospital. The officer’s son was released four days ago after he recovered and continues to be in quarantine.

Tags: covid-19 telangana, coronavirus updates
Location: India, Telangana

Latest From India

PTI Photo

Telangana makes it mandatory to wear masks in public

ASHA workers during a door to door survey, to screen people from Covid19 symptoms. PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu's decision on lockdown only after consulting PM

AP Photo

Hellish time for Hyderabadi man with 10 family members in isolation

Indore was where health personnel were attacked while doing a survey last week. Here, residents of the Taat Patti Bakhal locality apologize to a team of doctors a day after health workers were attacked by some local people. (PTI)

Another doctor falls to Covid-19 in Indore, India's surprise hot-spot city

MOST POPULAR

1

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

2

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

3

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

4

Aussie cricketers 'sucked up' to Kohli and Co. to protect IPL deals: Michael Clarke

5

Anita Katyal: This meal, brought to you by you-know-who

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham