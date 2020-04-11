In a case of mistaken identity, Covid19 positive cop discharged in Telangana

The cop who was undergoing treatment for 18 days was discharged on Thursday saying that he was tested negative

Hyderabad: In a case of mistaken identity at the Chest Hospital in Hyderabad, doctors released a cop who was Covid-19 positive, a resident of Kothagudem, instead of another person who had recovered. The confusion apparently arose because they were both namesakes.

The cop who was undergoing treatment for 18 days was discharged on Thursday saying that he was tested negative. He reached Kothagudem on Thursday evening and is staying in quarantine.

On Friday, the hospital called him and explained the mistake. There was another patient with a similar name, except for one initial in the middle, who had recovered.

The staff, who missed the finer distinction owing to work pressure, asked the police official to go home.

Upon learning of this, the official returned to the Chest Hospital and joined the isolation ward.

In another case, an official’s son, who had come to Kothaguem in Telangana from London on March 18 was found to be Covid-19 positive. Officials sent 70 persons into quarantine, including the official and his cook. Both tested positive and were shifted to the Chest Hospital. The officer’s son was released four days ago after he recovered and continues to be in quarantine.