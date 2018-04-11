The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 11, 2018 | Last Update : 07:20 AM IST

India, All India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to present 4-year report card to nation

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Apr 11, 2018, 1:53 am IST
Updated : Apr 11, 2018, 6:37 am IST

Blackmoney curbs, jobs, FDI to top pre-2019 exercise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: As promised ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing to present his government’s report card that is expected to reel off figures on reduction in black money, increase in smart cities, Ganga cleansing, employment generation and economic reforms leading to increase in foreign direct investment and improved financial health of banks fighting non-performing assets.  

The Prime Minister’s office has asked all ministers to enlist their achievements and compare them with promises made by the BJP in its 2014 Lok Sabha manifesto. The move is seen as the party’s preparation for 2019 elections.

Sources said Mr Modi’s report card may touch on issues like the status of Section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, smart cities and their development, Namami Gange which deals with cleaning of the river, employment generation, FDI attracted under the NDA government, reduction in black money and the status of non-performing assets in public sector banks.

The Modi government’s achievements are likely to be compiled in the form of a booklet for wide circulation. A massive media blitzkrieg may complement the exercise, sources said.

I&B secretary N.K. Sinha has written to ministries asking them to collect details on their achievements in the past four years.

The information is expected to be used by the Press Information Bureau, the government’s publicity arm, for wider circulation as the Modi government completes four years in office on May 26.

It is learnt that ministers have been asked to prepare status reports with a political perspective and highlight how government schemes have benefited the masses.

A committee of four ministers, headed by railway minister Piyush Goyal, is expected to oversee the preparation of the government’s performance report card. Other members on the committee are information and brodcasting minister Smriti Irani, petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan and rural development minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, modi government, bjp manifesto

MOST POPULAR

1

Meghan, Harry urge wedding invitees to donate to charities, including one in Mumbai

2

Embalmed alive: Russian woman put on formaldehyde drip instead of saline, dies in agony

3

Telunas: The perfect place to relax, rejuvinate and rejoice amid cerulean waves

4

Everyone present on the sets was really in awe of the scenes: Varun on October

5

Red hot chilli pepper: Man develops brain disorder after eating Carolina Reaper

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMLife

Bullfighting is a 500-year-old tradition brought to the country by Spanish conquistadors.(Photo: AFP)

Crowd gathers to witness bullfighting competition in Mexico

Orthodox Ukrainians flock to churches around the country this week to celebrate Easter, the country's foremost religious celebration. (Photo: AFP)

Orthodox Christians across the globe observe Easter

From first wombat born in forty years in Germany to crash that left circus creatures injured, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

During the festival, people make offerings to honour their departed loved ones and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. (Photo: AFP)

On Tomb Sweeping Day, People in China tend the graves of their departed loved ones

While Americans still love Labrador retrievers, the nation’s interest in French bulldogs has reached new heights. (Photos: AP)

American Kennel Club declares most popular breeds, Labradors rank first

People in costumes swarmed Washington, DC for its sixth-annual Awesome Con event that inspires fans to 'celebrate geek culture' featured in movies, comic books, television and games. (Photos: AP)

Cosplay artists congregate in numbers at Awesome Con

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham