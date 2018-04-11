The Asian Age | News

Bengaluru Anthropologist, missing for a week, found in hotel

Published : Apr 11, 2018, 2:04 pm IST
Atreyee Majumder was reportedly found in hotel Taj Vivanta on MG Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning.

Atreyee, a PhD student, had been missing from Bengaluru since last Wednesday and a massive social search campaign was initiated by her friends and colleagues. (Twitter Screengrab)
Bengaluru: Atreyee Majumder, 35-year-old Bengaluru-based anthropologist, who was missing for around a week was reportedly found in hotel Taj Vivanta on MG Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, the hotel staff informed the police that Atreyee was there after recognising her from the pictures that were being shared by Atreyee's friends and family on social media.

Atreyee, a PhD student, had been missing from Bengaluru since last Wednesday and a massive social search campaign was initiated by her friends and colleagues. They even took help of a Google spreadsheet to look for Atreyee.

Atreyee had been missing since April 4, the day she arrived from Canada and was taken by her parents to their home in Bengaluru. Her parents said she slept in her room till 9 pm and then went out with her handbag.

The police said she was seen on security footage at two hotels after that - the Novotel and the Marriot at Bellandur. She left her phone behind and only took her passport and handbag with cash.

Atreyee studied at the National Law School in Bengaluru and at Yale. She has been in Toronto for her post-doctoral research.

A day before her disappearance, Atreyee had not responded to calls from her parents. When she finally got back a day later, she said she had arrived in New Delhi. She was asked by her father to fly to Bengaluru.

Her family and friends shared her photos on social media, hoping to get some clue about her location. Pamphlets were distributed and the police searched across hospitals and hotels before she was found.

