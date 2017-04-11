The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 11, 2017 | Last Update : 02:56 AM IST

India, All India

Triple talaq must go: Government in Supreme Court

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Apr 11, 2017, 1:37 am IST
Updated : Apr 11, 2017, 1:36 am IST

It submitted that the practice of polygamy is a social practice rather than a religious one and therefore would not be protected under Article 25.

The Centre said that Muslim women in India are more vulnerable because of the prevalence of such practices, even though they live in a secular country. (Photo: PTI)
 The Centre said that Muslim women in India are more vulnerable because of the prevalence of such practices, even though they live in a secular country. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that talaq-e-bidat, nikah halala (forms of divorce) and polygamy are not protected under the right to religion guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution, and prayed for the quashing these pernicious practices.

In its written submissions in the triple talaq case, which will be heard by a Constitution Bench from today, the Centre said the basic question before the court is whether, in a secular democracy, religion can be a reason to deny equal status and dignity available to Muslim women under the Constitution.

The Centre submitted that gender equality and the dignity of women are non-negotiable, overarching constitutional values and that there can be no compromise on this.

It submitted that the practices under challenge impact the social status and dignity of Muslim women and render them unequal and vulnerable vis-à-vis men in their own community, women from communities and Muslim women outside India.

The Centre said that Muslim women in India are more vulnerable because of the prevalence of such practices, even though they live in a secular country. It submitted that the practice of polygamy is a social practice rather than a religious one and therefore would not be protected under Article 25. This is also true of nikah halala and triple talaq, it submitted.

These practices, it said, deny Muslim women the full enjoyment of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, who comprise a very sizable proportion of India’s population (approximately 8 per cent, i.e. 96.68 million, as per 2011 census) and yet remain extremely vulnerable, both socially as well as financially.

Even though only some women are directly affected by these practices, the fact remains that every woman lives under the threat, fear or prospect of these practices being invoked against her, which in turn impacts her status, her choices, her conduct and her right to a life with dignity.

It is extremely significant to note that a large number of Muslim countries, such as, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Morocco, Tunisia, Turkey, Indonesia, Egypt, Iran and Sri Lanka, have undertaken significant reforms and have regulated divorce law and polygamy. Even theocratic states have undergone reform in this area of the law and therefore in a secular republic like India there is no reason to deny women the rights available under the Constitution, the Centre told the Supreme Court.

The fact that Muslim countries have undergone extensive reform would also belie the case that the practices in question are an essential religious practice, the Centre said and prayed for quashing this pernicious practice of triple talaq form of divorce.

Tags: centre, supreme court, triple talaq, muslim women
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Glad our decisions are not subject to DRS: Modi to Turnbull

2

Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander Paes in ugly spat over Davis Cup selection

3

Kieron Pollard slams Sanjay Manjrekar for his on-air comments

4

Baby born at 42000 ft as Turkish Airlines staff helps

5

Notice issued to Anushka for illegal installation of electrical junction box

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham