The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 11, 2017 | Last Update : 01:25 AM IST

India, All India

Pakistan set to hang Kulbhushan Jadhav, India screams murder

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 11, 2017, 1:14 am IST
Updated : Apr 11, 2017, 1:12 am IST

Delhi summons Pak envoy, calls military court trial ‘farcical’.

Journalists look a image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016, during a press conference by Pakistan's army spokesman and the Information Minister, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)
 Journalists look a image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016, during a press conference by Pakistan's army spokesman and the Information Minister, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi/Islamabad: Pakistan’s powerful military establishment announced on Monday that former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav would be hanged after a “military court” found him guilty of “espionage and sabotage”, in a move that quickly raised tensions between the nuclear-armed countries.

India slammed the decision and said in a demarche to Pakistan’s high commissioner Abdul Basit that Mr Jadhav was “kidnapped last year from Iran”, and his trial was “farcical” in the absence of any evidence against him. Foreign secretary S. Jaishankar summoned Mr Basit and handed over the demarche.

India said if the death sentence was carried out, New Delhi would regard it as a “case of premeditated murder”.

Sarabjit Singh, on death row for 16 years for spying in Pakistan, was killed in jail in 2013 allegedly by fellow inmates.

In case of Mr Jadhav, India also pointed out that consular access had been repeatedly denied by Pakistan despite 13 requests in the past one year, and that New Delhi was not even made aware that Mr Jadhav was being brought to trial.

Pakistan military’s mouthpiece, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said the death sentence had been confirmed by Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. A security official told AFP that the court-martial had been kept secret even within the ranks of the military.

Pakistan has termed Mr Jadhav an agent of India’s external spy agency RAW, and has claimed that he is still a serving naval officer, while India has said he was a former naval officer.

Indian government sources had said last year that Mr Jadhav became a businessman, and stayed in Iran after retiring from the Navy. India said he was abducted from Iran on the orders of Pakistani intelligence agencies.

Pakistani military courts have a notorious reputation for being kangaroo courts. It remains to be seen if India seeks global intervention through the UN or the United States to stop the hanging. Pakistan’s latest move is bound to exert tremendous strain on Indo-Pak ties.

In a statement from Rawalpindi, the ISPR said, “Indian RAW agent/naval officer commander Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel was arrested on March 3, 2016 through a counter-intelligence operation from Mashkel, Balochistan, for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan.”

“The spy has been tried through the field general court martial under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA), 1952, and awarded the death sentence. Jadhav was tried under Section 59 of the PAA and Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act of 1923,” the ISPR said.

“He confessed before a magistrate and the court that he was tasked by the RAW to plan, coordinate and organise espionage/sabotage activities aiming to destabilise and wage war against Pakistan by impeding the efforts of law enforcement agencies for restoring peace in Balochistan and Karachi,” it said.

A few months ago, the Pakistan PM’s adviser on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz was reported to have said that there was insufficient evidence against Mr Jadhav, but he later changed his tune, apparently under pressure from the Pakistan Army.

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, abdul basit, s. jaishankar
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Glad our decisions are not subject to DRS: Modi to Turnbull

2

Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander Paes in ugly spat over Davis Cup selection

3

Kieron Pollard slams Sanjay Manjrekar for his on-air comments

4

Baby born at 42000 ft as Turkish Airlines staff helps

5

Notice issued to Anushka for illegal installation of electrical junction box

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Christians around the world celebrate Palm Sunday with diverse traditions

The internet cannot handle Donald Trump and his attempt at building ties with people and so they came up with the most unique way to make fun of him. (Photo: Twitter/Trumpties)

Trump is busy building ties and the internet is having fun with it

Multiple villages in Spain walk the streets in masks of different shapes and sizes celebrating the mask festival before the carnival. (Photo: AP)

Spaniards parade the street celebrating traditional mask festival

Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Travelling couple makes thousands of dollars per Instagram shot

Photographer Kamal Bagirli blends old photos with their current day structures to make an insteresting view. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man superimposes historic photographs and it is amazing

The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Assam honours the Brahmaputra with India's biggest river festival

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham