The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 11, 2017 | Last Update : 01:26 AM IST

India, All India

Mamata Banerjee meets PM, demands Rs 10,000 crore for schemes

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 11, 2017, 12:22 am IST
Updated : Apr 11, 2017, 12:20 am IST

Banerjee is on a four-day visit to the Capital in view of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s official tour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee at a meeting in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee at a meeting in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and sought early release of funds amounting to Rs 10,000 crore due to the state under various Central government schemes.

At the meeting, which lasted more than half-an-hour, Ms Banerjee also raised her state’s debt situation as well as the loan waiver issue with the Prime Minister.

The West Bengal chief minister drew the PM’s attention to the problems arising out of lack of funds, saying that dues worth Rs 10,469.01 crore were pending with the Centre for MNREGA, Swachh Bharat Mission and food subsidy among other programmes.

Mr Modi assured her that he would look into the matter. Ms Banerjee is on a four-day visit to the Capital in view of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s official tour.

The West Bengal CM is seen to be a major roadblock as far as the Teesta water-sharing agreement between India and Bangladesh is concerned. On Monday she said no talks were held on the issue with the PM and declined to comment further.

The Trinamul Congress chief has been one of the most vocal critics of Mr Modi and had led the Opposition’s onslaught on the issue of demonetisation.

Tags: mamata banerjee, narendra modi, swachh bharat mission, mnrega
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Glad our decisions are not subject to DRS: Modi to Turnbull

2

Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander Paes in ugly spat over Davis Cup selection

3

Kieron Pollard slams Sanjay Manjrekar for his on-air comments

4

Baby born at 42000 ft as Turkish Airlines staff helps

5

Notice issued to Anushka for illegal installation of electrical junction box

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Christians around the world celebrate Palm Sunday with diverse traditions

The internet cannot handle Donald Trump and his attempt at building ties with people and so they came up with the most unique way to make fun of him. (Photo: Twitter/Trumpties)

Trump is busy building ties and the internet is having fun with it

Multiple villages in Spain walk the streets in masks of different shapes and sizes celebrating the mask festival before the carnival. (Photo: AP)

Spaniards parade the street celebrating traditional mask festival

Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Travelling couple makes thousands of dollars per Instagram shot

Photographer Kamal Bagirli blends old photos with their current day structures to make an insteresting view. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man superimposes historic photographs and it is amazing

The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Assam honours the Brahmaputra with India's biggest river festival

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham