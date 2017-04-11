Mamata Banerjee meets PM, demands Rs 10,000 crore for schemes

Banerjee is on a four-day visit to the Capital in view of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s official tour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee at a meeting in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and sought early release of funds amounting to Rs 10,000 crore due to the state under various Central government schemes.

At the meeting, which lasted more than half-an-hour, Ms Banerjee also raised her state’s debt situation as well as the loan waiver issue with the Prime Minister.

The West Bengal chief minister drew the PM’s attention to the problems arising out of lack of funds, saying that dues worth Rs 10,469.01 crore were pending with the Centre for MNREGA, Swachh Bharat Mission and food subsidy among other programmes.

Mr Modi assured her that he would look into the matter. Ms Banerjee is on a four-day visit to the Capital in view of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s official tour.

The West Bengal CM is seen to be a major roadblock as far as the Teesta water-sharing agreement between India and Bangladesh is concerned. On Monday she said no talks were held on the issue with the PM and declined to comment further.

The Trinamul Congress chief has been one of the most vocal critics of Mr Modi and had led the Opposition’s onslaught on the issue of demonetisation.