EC defers Anantnag Lok Sabha bypoll to May 25

Two government schools designated as polling stations for Anantnag bypoll were set on fire.

Tasaduq Mufti, brother of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and PDP's candidate from Anantnag for bypoll election addressing a press conference at his residence in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: The Election Commission has decided to defer the Lok Sabha bypoll to Anantnag constituency to May 25 following feedback of state election authorities. The EC is also likely to take a call on holding repoll in polling centres which saw unprecedented violence and poor voter turnout in the bypoll to Srinagar Lok Sabha seat on Sunday.

Earlier on Monday, two government schools designated as polling stations for Anantnag bypoll were set on fire and prohibitory orders imposed in Budgam and Ganderbal districts.

Following which the ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), in a hurriedly called press conference, had appealed to the EC to postpone the polls in Anantnag till the situation improves. Polling in Anantnag was scheduled for Wednesday.

Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s brother, Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, who is contesting from home constituency Anantnag on the PDP ticket, said. “My appeal to the Election Commission is to postpone the polls till the situation improves. It is my request”.

Asked if the chief minister supports the demand, the 45-year-old cinematographer-turned-politician said the state government had given its assessment in writing to the EC, that the situation is not conducive for elections. “If my withdrawing helps in postponing the election in Anantnag to a more favourable time, I’m happy to withdraw,” he said, but clarified, “I’m contesting and I will go all the way”.

Security forces were deployed in strength in Srinagar city on Monday, a day after eight persons were killed and dozens injured in firing by security forces to quell stone pelting mobs during polling for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

A meagre 7.14 per cent of over 1.2 million voters turned up to exercise their democratic right in the Srinagar by-poll, the lowest in five decades in Jammu and Kashmir. This has raised questions about the sanctity of this election.

In 2014 general elections, 26 per cent voting was recorded on this seat. Asked if he agreed to the chief minister’s frequently asserted view that only five per cent people were involved in stone-pelting incidents and anti-government protests, Mr Mufti said, “My perception was favourable in many ways. I met lots of people and I saw participation of the people (in electioneering)”.

On the poor voter turnout in Sunday’s by-poll, he said, “There should have been a larger group of people participating.”

Tensions are on the rise and hostility towards the ruling PDP-BJP combine is greater than before, but Mr Mufti does not agree with the view that the PDP is losing ground because of its alliance with the BJP. “After the alliance Mehbooba Mufti won with significant margin (in Anantnag Assembly by-poll). Had it been the case it wouldn’t have happened,” he said.

Reacting to his statement, former chief minister and acting president of Opposition National Conference (NC), Omar Abdullah, tweeted, “It is an indictment of his sister Mehbooba government and its abject failure. How can the BJP not see this?”

In another tweet he said, “PDP’s Tassaduq demands polls be postponed. Has mainstream completely lost the battle?”

Mr Abdullah said that the chief minister should immediately resign as the PDP government “has failed completely”.

A two-day shutdown called by separatists to mourn and protest civilian deaths in security forces’ actions during the Srinagar Lok Sabha bypoll has brought life to a standstill in the Valley.

Shops, banks and other businesses across the Valley remained closed. As did most educational institutions and many government offices. Only private cars and auto-rickshaws could be seen plying on select routes of less tense areas.

Internet services in the Valley remained suspended for the second consecutive day on Monday. Authorities said they decided to snap the services to prevent their misuse by “anti-social” and “divisive” forces who spread rumours through social media, making the situation more demanding for the government. But the move has evoked widespread criticism as it has created hardship for tourism and civil aviation sectors, the student community and media.

Eight persons were killed and over 150 wounded in rifle and pellet shotgun firings and other actions by the security forces as protesters engaged them in streets battles across the constituency spread over three districts-Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal- and fifteen Assembly segments. The irate crowds also attacked polling stations, thrashed polling staff and snatched Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) from them. The officials said that about loo police and other security personnel were also injured in mob attacks.