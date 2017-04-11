The Asian Age | News

Assam court issues bailable warrant against Kejriwal for calling Modi 12th pass

The court issued the bailable warrant of arrest of Rs 10,000 as Kejriwal failed to appear before it for the hearing on two occasions.

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: An Assam court on Monday issued a bailable warrant against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for making defamatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet in December last year.

“Modiji 12 pass hain. Uske baad ki degree farzi hai,” Kejriwal had tweeted on December 15, prompting Assam BJP leader Surya Rongphar to file a defamation case against him. Following which, the police registered a case against the Delhi CM under Sections 499, 500 and 501 of the Indian Penal Code.

The court, which was hearing the defamation case, issued the bailable warrant of arrest of Rs 10,000 as Kejriwal failed to appear before it for the hearing on two occasions. The court will hear the case again on May 8.

“We have seen the petition submitted by Gurpreet Singh Uppal showing the ground that it is not possible for the accused, namely Arvind Kejriwal, to leave Delhi due to the municipality election in Delhi,” Justice Naba Kumar Deka Barua of Diphu Court said in the order.

“On perusal of the record, it reveals that the accused has not appeared before this court on the earlier occasion on 30/1/2017 too, availing adjournment of more than two months. Considering this, the petition of Gurpreet Singh Uppal is rejected and a bailable warrant of arrest of Rs.10,000 has been issued against the said accused. Complainant to take step. The next date for appearance is fixed on May 8, 2017,” the order read.

