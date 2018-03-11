The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Mar 11, 2018

India, All India

To fight climate change, need to look back at Vedas: Modi at solar summit

ANI
Published : Mar 11, 2018, 12:44 pm IST
Updated : Mar 11, 2018, 12:48 pm IST

French President Macron said, 'We take new commitment to deliver complete results for our countries and planet.'

Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron co-chaired the first founding conference of the ISA in New Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan.
 Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron co-chaired the first founding conference of the ISA in New Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday suggested looking back to the Vedas in a bid to combat climate change at the Founding Conference of the International Solar Alliance.

"Vedas consider the Sun as the soul of the world, it has been considered as a life nurturer. Today, for combating climate change, we need to look at this ancient idea to find a way," Modi said in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister also listed out ten action points to bring about a worldwide solar revolution.

"We all have to think about the way forward. I have ten action points in my mind that I want to share with you. First of all, we have to ensure that better and affordable solar technology is available and accessible to everyone. We need to increase the solar proportion in our energy mix," Modi said.

He added that solar solutions will also encourage innovation.

"We have to encourage innovation so that solar solutions can be provided for various needs. We will have to provide concessional financing and low-risk finance for solar projects," Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also stressed on the development of regulatory aspects and standards.

"Regulatory aspects and standards have to be developed which should adopt solar solutions and speed up their development. Developing countries will have to develop consultancy support for bankable solar projects, to emphasise greater inclusiveness and participation in our efforts," he added.

"We need to create a comprehensive network of centers of excellence. We should make the ISA Secretariat strong and professional," he asserted.

The prime minister concluded his address by quoting the Shanthi Mantra from The Brihadaranyaka Upanishad, "Tamaso ma jyotir gamaya", which means "From darkness, lead me to light".

"If you want to serve the whole humanity then I am confident that after coming out of personal filings, like a family we will be able to bring unity and solidarity in the objectives and efforts," he added.

Addressing the summit, French president Macron said, “With Prime Minister Modi we are committed and we have same obsession-creating momentum, inspiring people and gathering them to deliver results. But we're obsessed by concrete results, so now we are creating new momentum; we take new commitment to deliver complete results for our countries and planet.

Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron co-chaired the first founding conference of the ISA in New Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The summit was attended by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid, among other dignitaries from over 50 countries.

Tags: international solar alliance, modi-macron chair first solar summit, emmanuel macron, narendra modi, solar revolution
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

