The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 11, 2018 | Last Update : 01:55 PM IST

India, All India

Over 30,000 ‘agitated’ Maha farmers reach Mumbai, demand loan waiver

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 11, 2018, 12:21 pm IST
Updated : Mar 11, 2018, 12:23 pm IST

The farmers will be protesting outside the legislative assembly in Mumbai on March 12.

The march, led by All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) -- a peasants’ front of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), was launched from Nashik on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)
 The march, led by All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) -- a peasants’ front of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), was launched from Nashik on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

Thane: A protest march by the agitated farmers and adivasis from Maharashtra against the failure of BJP-led government to address agrarian distress has reached the Mumbai border. The march, led by All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) -- a peasants’ front of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), was launched from Nashik on Tuesday.

The massive march of over 30,000 farmers is now slowly proceeding towards the KJ Somaiya ground in central Mumbai.

The farmers will be protesting outside the legislative assembly in Mumbai on March 12.

Security has been tightened and the police issued traffic advisory for a busy Monday.

According to a report in NDTV, the protestors have now found political support with senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde visiting the protesters late Friday night and welcoming them.

However, he clarified that he had come with party chief Uddhav Thackeray's message and not as a cabinet minister in the state government.

The AIKS welcomed the Sena but also asked why the party, an ally in the government, only had encouragement to offer.

Ajit Nawale from the AIKS said, "It's sad the Sena has only offered support. Their presence and the support is welcome but he (Mr Shinde) is a member of the government. Only support is not fair. You call yourselves tigers. When will you use your claws for farmers’ interests?"

The Nationalist Congress Party and the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have also offered support to the left-affiliated peasants’ outfit.

Complete loan waiver and immediate implementation of MS Swaminathan committee's recommendations, which ensures fair remuneration are the major demands of the AIKS.

The agitating farmers are also seeking compensation of Rs 40,000 per acre for destruction of crops due to hailstorm and pink-worm, allocation of forest land under cultivation to farmers and implementation of Forest Rights Act.

Tags: maharashtra farmers protest march, shiv sena supports farmers protest, ms swaminathan committee
Location: India, Maharashtra, Thane (Thana)

MOST POPULAR

1

Fortune teller's bad luck: Chinese woman survives death prediction, destroys stall

2

Beware: Your Apple ID could be up for sale for just $15 on the Dark Web

3

Breakthrough in Quantum Computing: Silicon atoms are talking to each other

4

Fake news travels faster than truth: Study

5

Wonder Woman 2: Kristen Wiig to play main villain in Gal Gadot movie

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham