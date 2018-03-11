Make texts on all religions, moral science classes part of syllabus: Maneka Gandhi

Other suggestions made in the meet to ensure value-based education were, vegetarian mid-day meals and saying 'Jai Hind' for attendance.

Women and child development minister Maneka Gandhi made the suggestion at the 65th meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) recently. It is the highest decision making body in the education sector. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union minister Maneka Gandhi has suggested the Human Resource Development ministry to include books of all religions in the school curriculum as well as provide moral science classes to promote greater religious tolerance among the students.

The Women and child development minister made the suggestion at the 65th meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) recently. It is the highest decision making body in the education sector.

To promote greater tolerance among students belonging to different religions, the minister (Maneka Gandhi) suggested moral science classes and religious books of all religions so that students can start appreciating other religions, an official documentation of the meeting read.

Odisha's Education Minister Badri Naryan Patra, also present at the meeting, suggested modifying the curriculum in a way so as to "endorse the feelings of religious tolerance and patriotism”.

Having vegetarian menu for mid-day meals served in schools, saying 'Jai Hind' instead of 'present ma’am or sir' during school attendance and remodelling of the NCERT syllabus to ensure values and culture-based education were among the other suggestions made during the meeting.