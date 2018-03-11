The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Mar 11, 2018

India, All India

Major forest fire in TN: Over 20 students trapped, rescue operations underway

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 11, 2018, 7:45 pm IST
Updated : Mar 11, 2018, 8:04 pm IST

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was informed that 10-15 students have been rescued.

Indian Air Force has been instructed to help in rescue operations and evacuation. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Indian Air Force has been instructed to help in rescue operations and evacuation. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Theni: Over 20 students, who were on a trekking expedition, are reported to be trapped in a major forest fire in Tamil Nadu's Theni district. 

On a request from chief minister E Palanisamy, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has instructed the Indian Air Force to help in rescue operations and evacuation of students.

Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam has also rushed to the spot.

Conservator of forests, Madurai circle, R K Jegania said that the students from the college had not obtained permission for trekking, according to a Times of India report.

Theni district collector Pallavi Baldev ruled out any causality at the moment.

The district collector also informed Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that 10-15 students have been rescued and are being  brought down from the hill.

More details in the incident are awaited.

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, students trapped, forest fire, indian air force
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Theni

