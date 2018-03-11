‘Hardcore politics’ no longer relevant, says Modi

PM Modi told the lawmakers and asked them to work towards fulfilling developmental targets in their regions.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday told a conference of central ministers, MPs and legislators from states that working for development in most backward districts would be a step towards social justice and that “hardcore politics” of struggle and agitation was no longer as relevant as it used to be.

The Prime Minister spoke about social justice in the context of all-round development of 115 most backward districts identified and dubbed by his government as “aspirational”. If all children go to schools and all households get electricity, then it would be a step towards social justice, the Prime Minister said addressing the National Legislators Conference on “We for development” at Parliament’s Central Hall.

Asserting that shortage of budget or resources were not the reasons for lack of development but governance was, Modi said good governance, effective implementation of schemes and focussed activities were needed for development.

“There used to be a time when hardcore politics, round-the-clock politics involving agitations and struggle would work. Time has changed. Whether you are in power or in opposition, what matters is whether if you come to people’s help,” he told lawmakers.

Things like how much agitation you did, how many ‘morchas’ you took out and how many times you went to jail would matter to your political career 20 years back, but things have changed now, Modi told the lawmakers and asked them to work towards fulfilling developmental targets in their regions.