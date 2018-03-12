The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 11, 2018 | Last Update : 08:47 PM IST

India, All India

Ayodhya land dispute: Consensus not easy, Ram temple will be built, says RSS

PTI
Published : Mar 11, 2018, 8:39 pm IST
Updated : Mar 11, 2018, 8:40 pm IST

Joshi also said the RSS doesn't support demands for a minority religion status for the Lingayat community in Karnataka.

Confident of a favourable judgment from SC on the matter, RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said the construction of temple would begin after the court's order and it would be built on the basis of its verdict on the ownership of land. (Photo: PTI)
 Confident of a favourable judgment from SC on the matter, RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said the construction of temple would begin after the court's order and it would be built on the basis of its verdict on the ownership of land. (Photo: PTI)

Nagpur: The RSS on Sunday said building a consensus on the Ayodhya dispute was not going to be easy, but stressed that a Ram Temple - "and nothing else" - would be constructed in the Uttar Pradesh town.

RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi also stressed that the matter was sub judice.

"It is certain that the Ram Temple will be constructed at that place (Ayodhya) and nothing else can be built there, this is also decided, Joshi told reporters in Nagpur on the sidelines of the RSS's all-important Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha meeting.

Confident of a favourable judgment from the Supreme Court on the matter, Joshi said the construction of temple would begin after the court's order and it would be built on the basis of its verdict on the ownership of land.

Replying to a question on spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar's efforts at developing consensus between the different parties on the issue, Joshi said consensus building was not going to be easy.

"We have always maintained that the temple should be constructed with mutual agreement but our experience tells us that building a consensus on this issue is not easy,” Joshi said.

Though the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader said he welcomed Ravi Shankar's efforts at negotiations, he pointed out that there were different groups in society with varied outlooks and to build a consensus among them would be difficult.

Joshi was also asked about a demand for a minority religion status for the Lingayat community in Karnataka.

"We do not support that," he said.

The next hearing in the Ayodhya dispute, to determine ownership of the 2.77-acre Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi disputed land, is to come up before the Supreme Court on March 14.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and SA Najeeb is hearing the case.

Tags: rss, ayodhya dispute, bhaiyyaji joshi, supreme court, babri masjid
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nagpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Fortune teller's bad luck: Chinese woman survives death prediction, destroys stall

2

Beware: Your Apple ID could be up for sale for just $15 on the Dark Web

3

Breakthrough in Quantum Computing: Silicon atoms are talking to each other

4

Fake news travels faster than truth: Study

5

Wonder Woman 2: Kristen Wiig to play main villain in Gal Gadot movie

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (Photo: AP)

International Women's Day 2018: Celebrating womanhood across world

Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom on the Himalayas’ eastern edge, is known for its monasteries, fortresses (or dzongs) and dramatic landscapes that range from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Trekking it to beauteous Bhutan

The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa. (Photos: AP)

Pakistan: Alligators considered to have mystical powers, worshipped

Celebrated across India, the Hindu festival of colors not only marks the advent of spring but is also associated with the immortal love of Hindu God Krishna and Radha. (Photos: AP)

Holi: Celebrating spring in myriad colours

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham