The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 11, 2017 | Last Update : 01:13 AM IST

India, All India

Cashless funding ultimate goal: Election Commission

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 11, 2017, 12:58 am IST
Updated : Mar 11, 2017, 12:55 am IST

CEC Zaidi says cap on anonymous donations to parties will help increase transparency in polls.

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI )
 Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI )

New Delhi: Having reduced the cap on anonymous donations to political parties from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000 per person, the Election Commission is now looking at cashless funding as the ultimate goal to check the use of black money in elections.

If parties try to sidestep proposed changes in elections and income tax laws by taking advantage of any loophole, they will be dealt with accordingly, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi warned on Friday.

“We may consult them on how to evolve a system. Cashless donations would be the ultimate. But whether we will be able to reach there, is the question. Ultimately, the whole society is saying funding to political parties should be cashless. That is the ultimate desirable,” he said.

The CEC, however, said the commission has not started correspondence with political parties on the issue so far, as many other factors will have to be kept in mind.

Mr Zaidi’s statement came in the backdrop of experts suggesting that efforts should be made to make political donations cashless for more transparency.

Admitting that many political parties depend on cash donations of small amounts, he said, “We have to look at the availability of infrastructure for digital transactions. Will it be available in villages. I am not ruling it out. This should be the ultimate goal.”

He also maintained the decision to reduce the cap on anonymous donations to parties will help increase transparency.

Agreeing that political parties can find ways to circumvent the Rs 2,000 cap, the CEC said: “I am not saying such a situation can’t arise. I am saying, at least to some extent, transparency will increase and anonymity will come down”.

To a question on parties using small denomination coupons or receipts to generate funds, he said some parties are of the view that if small donations don’t come, they will suffer, as these donations help them in organising rallies. He said if the commission find out any misuse, it will deal with the situation accordingly.

Tags: election commission, nasim zaidi, cashless

MOST POPULAR

1

Audrey Hepburn's sons involved in multiple disputes over inheritance

2

Vegan woman bumps car into truck filled with chickens

3

IPL 2017: Glenn Maxwell to lead Kings XI Punjab

4

Second baby girl’s arrival awaited: Mark Zuckerberg and wife

5

Kohli, Smith in peace talks to solve India, Australia crisis

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham