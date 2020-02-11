Pregnant woman carried to hospital on a sling in Odisha

The condition of Muduli and her child is stated to be stable.

KORAPUT: Incidents of pregnant women being carried in slings and cots to hospitals due to lack of transportation facilities in several remote areas of Odisha continue to cause inconvenience to the villagers.

In yet another such incident, a pregnant woman was forced to cross river in a sling due to the absence of proper road connectivity to a village in Koraput, reports said on Monday.

As per reports, the tribal woman, Dhaben Muduli of Ghataguda village under Dasmantpur block in the district, complained of labour pain on Sunday. Subsequently, family members of Muduli carried her in a sling and waded through the Muran river for 2 km to reach Dasmantpur Community Health Centre (CHC).

The condition of Muduli and her child is stated to be stable.

Due to the lack of a road to the village, Ghataguda villagers are often forced to wade through the Muran river, thus risking their lives. In 2011, two girls reportedly drowned while crossing the river in the absence of a proper road to the village.

Even after repeated requests from the locals, the district administration is yet to take any measure to solve their problem.

Earlier in November 2019, a pregnant woman of Ambapadar village under Dasamantpur block in Koraput district was carried in a sling for around four km due to lack of road link to the village.