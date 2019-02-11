Monday, Feb 11, 2019 | Last Update : 07:32 AM IST

India, All India

Truth will always prevail, says Robert Vadra

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 11, 2019, 6:56 am IST
Updated : Feb 11, 2019, 6:56 am IST

ED had informed a Delhi court that it had information about Mr Vadra owning several properties in London.

Robert Vadra (Photo: File)
 Robert Vadra (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, husband of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, said in Facebook post on Sunday that ``truth will always prevail.’’ Mr Vadra was questioned for three consecutive days last week by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in a case of money laundering to purchase assets

“Morning, just want to say thank you to all my friends and acquaintances who have reached out in support from all over the nation, at this time,” Mr Vadra commented on his  Facebook post.

“I’m fine, good and disciplined to deal with anything, I’m put through. Truth will always prevail. Wishing you all a happy Sunday and a healthy week,” he further added.

Mr Vadra’s questioning continued for several hours by the ED over the three-day period. So far Mr Vadra has denied all allegations against him levelled by the investigating agency. The case him is related to alleged money laundering for purchasing a London-based property located at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million GBP (British pounds).

ED had informed a Delhi court that it had information about Mr Vadra owning several properties in London. These properties include two houses, one worth 5 million pounds while the other is said to be valued at 4 million pounds in addition to six other flats and more properties.

Mr Vadra while denying all the allegations against him has described the ED investigations against him as a  political witch hunt against him. He claimed that he was being “hounded and harassed” to subserve political ends.

Mr Vadra is expected to appear  before the ED in Jaipur on Feb 12 in an another case of alleged money laundering which is related to some land scam in Bikaner. The Rajasthan High Court has directed him to cooperate with the agency in the case.

Tags: robert vadra, priyanka gandhi

Latest From India

15 hydro-electric projects are still awaiting construction. (Representational image)

Green nod is holding up 30 hydel power projects

Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar near his residence in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

CBI grills Kolkata top cop, Kunal Ghosh over scams

Madhya Pradesh Chief minister Kamal Nath (Photo: File)

Nath may leave Chhindwara to son, Scindia may field wife

Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha addresses a meeting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, in Guwahati. (Photo: PTI)

NPP threatens to leave NDA if Citizenship Bill is pushed

MOST POPULAR

1

Abu Dhabi includes Hindi as third official court language

2

Prince Philip, 97, surrenders driving licence month after car crash

3

Man strangles pregnant wife to death, sleeps beside body before surrendering next day

4

Virginia Lieutenant Governor faces second sexual misconduct charge

5

Now access over 350 radio stations with Alexa in India

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham