Truth will always prevail, says Robert Vadra

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, husband of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, said in Facebook post on Sunday that ``truth will always prevail.’’ Mr Vadra was questioned for three consecutive days last week by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in a case of money laundering to purchase assets

“Morning, just want to say thank you to all my friends and acquaintances who have reached out in support from all over the nation, at this time,” Mr Vadra commented on his Facebook post.

“I’m fine, good and disciplined to deal with anything, I’m put through. Truth will always prevail. Wishing you all a happy Sunday and a healthy week,” he further added.

Mr Vadra’s questioning continued for several hours by the ED over the three-day period. So far Mr Vadra has denied all allegations against him levelled by the investigating agency. The case him is related to alleged money laundering for purchasing a London-based property located at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million GBP (British pounds).

ED had informed a Delhi court that it had information about Mr Vadra owning several properties in London. These properties include two houses, one worth 5 million pounds while the other is said to be valued at 4 million pounds in addition to six other flats and more properties.

Mr Vadra while denying all the allegations against him has described the ED investigations against him as a political witch hunt against him. He claimed that he was being “hounded and harassed” to subserve political ends.

Mr Vadra is expected to appear before the ED in Jaipur on Feb 12 in an another case of alleged money laundering which is related to some land scam in Bikaner. The Rajasthan High Court has directed him to cooperate with the agency in the case.