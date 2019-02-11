Monday, Feb 11, 2019 | Last Update : 02:24 PM IST

India, All India

Rajeev Kumar, ex-TMC MP appear before CBI for questioning in Shillong

ANI
Published : Feb 11, 2019, 12:15 pm IST
Updated : Feb 11, 2019, 1:35 pm IST

The CBI grilled Kumar and Ghosh for nearly twelve hours on Sunday in connection with the Rose Valley and Saradha chit fund scams.

This is the third day of his questioning by the central investigative agency. (Photo: ANI)
 This is the third day of his questioning by the central investigative agency. (Photo: ANI)

Shillong: Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar and former Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh on Monday appeared before the CBI here for questioning in connection with investigations in chit fund cases.

This is the third day of his questioning by the central investigative agency.

Ghosh arrived at the CBI office here shortly after 10 am while Kumar reached an hour later, an official told PTI. On Sunday, the probe agency questioned Kumar separately and also along with Ghosh.

The marathon questioning of the two lasted over eight hours, he said. The former Trinamool Congress MP was arrested in 2013 in the Saradha ponzi scam and has been out on bail since 2016. The CBI is questioning the two in accordance with directions of the Supreme Court.

The Kolkata Police chief was quizzed for nearly nine hours on Saturday by three senior CBI officers about his alleged role in tampering of crucial evidence in the Saradha case, they said. He was also examined in the Rose Valley case on Sunday.

Kumar led the special investigation team (SIT) formed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to probe the Saradha scam before the case was handed over to the CBI by the apex court. Officials in Delhi said the CBI has not acceded to Kumar's demand to have his questioning session videographed. It is done only in cases of custodial interrogations, they said. Ghosh earlier implicated BJP leader Mukul Roy, who was once the right hand man of Banerjee, and 12 others in the Saradha scam.

The Supreme Court directed Kumar on Tuesday to appear before the CBI and "faithfully" cooperate in the investigation of cases arising out of the Saradha chit fund scam.

The court chose Shillong as a neutral meeting place "to avoid all unnecessary controversy" and made it clear that Kumar would not be arrested.

The CBI moved the Supreme Court after its officials were thwarted by the Kolkata Police when they had gone to Kumar's official residence in Kolkata to question him on February 3. Banerjee had rushed to the spot and staged a three-day 'Save the Constitution' sit-in against the CBI move, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah of plotting a "coup".

Tags: rajeev kumar, cbi, tmc, saradha chit fund scam, supreme court
Location: India, Meghalaya

Latest From India

Two workers from each booth in the country should contribute Rs. 1,000 through the NaMo app. (Photo:ANI)

BJP must run with Workers' contributions, not ‘Industrialists’: Amit Shah

She was formally ushered into the party fold on January 23 on 'a mission' to transform its fortunes. (File Photo)

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins Twitter

The prime minister will also unveil a ceremonial plaque at the event to mark the serving of '3rd billionth meal.' (File Photo)

PM Modi praises NGO's efforts towards eradicating hunger

The party has already sent a letter to the city police seeking permission for the dharna at the Metro Channel. (File Photo)

BJP seeks permission for sit-in at Mamata Banerjee's protest site

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins Twitter

2

Age no bar: 97-yr-old Indian-origin man renews driving licence in UAE

3

How Venezuela turns its useless bank notes into gold

4

Abu Dhabi includes Hindi as third official court language

5

Prince Philip, 97, surrenders driving licence month after car crash

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham