Nath may leave Chhindwara to son, Scindia may field wife

Bhopal: Chief minister Kamal Nath is most likely to leave Chhindwara Lok Sabha (LS) seat in Madhya Pradesh, which he currently represents, to his son Nakul in the forthcoming general elections due in March-April this year.

A senior Congress leader disclosed to this newspaper here on Sunday that Mr Nath, who won Chhindwara parliamentary constituency a record nine times, has “made up his mind” to field his elder son in the seat in the upcoming general elections.

“Mr Nath is mulling to get elected to Madhya Pradesh Assembly from Chhindwara Assembly constituency and leave the Chhindwara parliamentary constituency to his son to keep the seat with his family,” the Congress leader said on condition of anonymity.

“Mr Nath has already made it clear to the Central leadership that he wants to keep the LS seat with his family by fielding his son in the general elections,” sources said.

Mr Nath’s wife, Alka, had once represented Chhindwara LS seat when he withdrew from the polls.

Another Congress leader, Jyotiraditya Scindia, was believed to be planning to vacate his Guna parliamentary constituency in MP for his wife Priya Darshani Raje Scindia in the ensuing LS elections.

Incidentally, the “Scindia-bahu” was scheduled to attend a women Cong-ress meet at Shivpuri in MP, which is scheduled to be held on February 19.

Mr Scindia, who was given charge of Uttar Pradesh (West) in the coming general elections, was said to be worried that he may not be able to devote enough time for his constituency during the elections since he would be busy in UP.