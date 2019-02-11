HC notice to Moin Qureshi on CBI's plea to enhance security to travel to UAE, Pakistan

Monday, Feb 11, 2019 | Last Update : 12:17 PM IST

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to controversial meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi on a CBI plea.

 Recently, Qureshi was allowed by a trial court to travel to the UAE. (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to controversial meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi on a CBI plea to enhance the security amount he has to pay to travel abroad.

Justice Chander Shekhar sought the response of Qureshi on the agency's plea seeking enhancing of security from Rs 2 crore to Rs 6 crore which Qureshi, accused in a cheating and corruption case, has been asked to furnish to travel to the UAE and Pakistan.

Recently, Qureshi was allowed by a trial court to travel to the UAE from February 15-23 for attending the Gulf Food Festival and to Pakistan from March 6-20 to attend his niece's wedding.

The court had also directed him to furnish an additional security of Rs two crore in the form of bank guarantee and warned that in case of violation of any of the conditions imposed, the amount would be forfeited.

The court had in 2017 granted him bail in a case in which the ED had alleged that Qureshi was involved in hawala transactions through Delhi-based hawala operators Parvez Ali of Turkman Gate and M/s South Delhi Money Changer (DAMINI) in Greater Kailash-1.

