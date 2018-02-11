The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 11, 2018 | Last Update : 11:15 PM IST

India, All India

Use technology as means of development, not destruction: Modi in Dubai

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 11, 2018, 4:08 pm IST
Updated : Feb 11, 2018, 4:49 pm IST

Giving out the definition for E-governance, Modi said E stands for effective, efficient, easy, empower, and equity.

Modi said it was an honour for him and the people of India that he has been called as the Chief Guest at the 6th edition of World Government Summit. (photo: ANI | twitter)
 Modi said it was an honour for him and the people of India that he has been called as the Chief Guest at the 6th edition of World Government Summit. (photo: ANI | twitter)

New Delhi/Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a three-nation tour, on Sunday delivered a keynote address at the World Government Summit on the theme: 'Technology for development' in Dubai.

Addressing the summit on the second day of his two-day visit to the UAE, Modi said it was an honour for him and the people of India that he has been called as the Chief Guest at the 6th edition of World Government Summit.

Technology is changing at the speed of thought, Modi said, adding that it has empowered the common man through minimum government, maximum governance.

"We must make technology a means of development, not a means of destruction," PM said while addressing the summit.

Modi voiced concern over massive global investment in missiles and bombs, and warned against the misuse of technology. He also expressed concern over attempts by some people to radicalise the cyber space with the use of technology, in an apparent reference to its use by jihadists to recruit cadres.

Citing Dubai as an example for the world, Modi said technology has transformed a desert.

Giving out his definition for E-governance, Modi said E stands for effective, efficient, easy, empower, and equity.

Also read: Modi launches 1st Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, signs 5 pacts to strengthen ties

Modi earlier on Sunday inaugurated Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple project, the first Hindu temple to be built in Abu Dhabi.

The Prime Minister held wide-ranging talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the two sides signed five agreements including a historic pact awarding a consortium of Indian oil companies a 10 per cent stake in an offshore oilfield in UAE.

Modi is visiting the United Arab Emirates for the second time after his 2015 trip to the country.

(With agency inputs)

Tags: narendra modi, world government summit, e-governance, mohamed bin zayed al nahyan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kaala' starring Rajinikanth to hit the screens on April 27

2

Apple AirPods explode in Tampa

3

India vs South Africa, 4th ODI: South Africa keep series alive with five-wicket win

4

Man hospitalised as his rectum falls out after playing phone games on toilet for 30 minutes

5

Scottish distillery creates world’s strongest gin

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu, Ratna Pathak Shah attended special screening of Vicky Kaushal starrer web series 'Love Per Sqare Feet'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Vicky Kaushal attend the screening

Deepika Padukone, Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman attended Volare Awards at JW Marriot Juhu yesterday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Actress Deepika Padukone gets honoured by Italian Consulate

SRK, Shilpa Shetty, Loveratri couple Ayush Sharma-Warina, Varun Dhawan and other B-town celebs snapped at airport and the events in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs snapped: SRK, Shilpa Shetty, Loveratri couple and others

The makers of '3 Storeys' launched the trailer of the film yesterday in a chawl in Mumbai, which saw the entire star cast turning up along with the makers of the film. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha launch the '3 Storeys' trailer in a Mumbai chawl

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's upcoming thriller 'Raid' trailer released today. Check out some interesting pictures from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Raid trailer launch: Ajay looks dashing, Ileana shines in her saree look

After ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, Akshay is excited about his next social drama ‘PadMan’. The actor was in Delhi to promote his film along with Arunachalam Muruganantham. His wife and producer Twinkle Khanna, co-star Radhika Apte were also present at the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar, Arunachalam Muruganantham promote 'PadMan' in Delhi

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham