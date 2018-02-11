The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 11, 2018 | Last Update : 11:10 AM IST

India, All India

Rahul Gandhi kicks off Karnataka campaign with Rafale

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 11, 2018, 1:41 am IST
Updated : Feb 11, 2018, 2:40 am IST

Rahul Gandhi accused the PM of helping corporates by providing them land, power and water at highly subsidised rates in Gujarat.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives at Huligemma Temple during his four-day visit, in Koppal in Karnataka. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives at Huligemma Temple during his four-day visit, in Koppal in Karnataka. (Photo: PTI)

Hosapete: Virtually kicking off his party’s campaign for the Karnataka assembly polls, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, deftly  played on the sympathy of the people here on Saturday, recalling his mother’s connect with Ballari, and tore into the government for failing to come clean on issues like unemployment, farmers’ suicides and the Rafael deal.

Launching the Congress’ “Janaashirwada Yatra” in Hosapete, he said the Prime Minister in his hour-long speech  in Parliament spoke only of the Congress and its past history, but did not spell out his plans to take India forward. Accusing Mr Modi of  “driving India while looking into the rear-view mirror,” Mr Gandhi claimed that the PM was causing several “accidents” in the process such as demonetisation, the “Gabbar Singh Tax” (GST) and the “Rafael deal scam.”

Questioning the NDA government’s silence on the Rafael deal with France, Mr Gandhi said that Mr Modi had “snatched” a contract from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to award it to “his friend.” “Why did you snatch the deal from HAL and award it to your friend? Why did you destroy the bright future of Bengaluru youth? What is the price of each jet fighter? Did PM Modi seek permission from the cabinet committee on security for this deal?” Mr Gandhi demanded, advising Mr Modi to learn from chief minister Siddaramaiah on how to run a transparent government.

Mr Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of helping corporates by providing them land, power and water at highly subsidised rates in Gujarat. Incentives amounting to Rs 33,000 crore were given to the Tatas for manufacturing the Nano car in Gujarat, he recalled, while merely Rs 55,000 crore was given for the welfare of scheduled caste and scheduled tribes of Karnataka, while Rs 27,700 crore had been allotted for their welfare in the state alone.

Tags: rahul gandhi, janaashirwada yatra
Location: India, Karnataka

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple AirPods explode in Tampa

2

India vs South Africa, 4th ODI: South Africa keep series alive with five-wicket win

3

Man hospitalised as his rectum falls out after playing phone games on toilet for 30 minutes

4

Scottish distillery creates world’s strongest gin

5

Human reproductive organs can get infected by ebola virus, says study

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Deepika Padukone, Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman attended Volare Awards at JW Marriot Juhu yesterday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Actress Deepika Padukone gets honoured by Italian Consulate

SRK, Shilpa Shetty, Loveratri couple Ayush Sharma-Warina, Varun Dhawan and other B-town celebs snapped at airport and the events in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs snapped: SRK, Shilpa Shetty, Loveratri couple and others

The makers of '3 Storeys' launched the trailer of the film yesterday in a chawl in Mumbai, which saw the entire star cast turning up along with the makers of the film. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha launch the '3 Storeys' trailer in a Mumbai chawl

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's upcoming thriller 'Raid' trailer released today. Check out some interesting pictures from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Raid trailer launch: Ajay looks dashing, Ileana shines in her saree look

After ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, Akshay is excited about his next social drama ‘PadMan’. The actor was in Delhi to promote his film along with Arunachalam Muruganantham. His wife and producer Twinkle Khanna, co-star Radhika Apte were also present at the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar, Arunachalam Muruganantham promote 'PadMan' in Delhi

Bollywood beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Diana Penty, Jhanvi Kapoor and others rocked LFW '18 with their impeccable style and beauty.

Gorgeous! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut own the show at LFW 2018

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham