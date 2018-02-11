The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Feb 11, 2018 | Last Update : 11:09 AM IST

India, All India

PM must talk development, not critique Oppn for 90 mins: Hardik

PTI
Published : Feb 11, 2018, 7:58 am IST
Updated : Feb 11, 2018, 8:03 am IST

Hardik Patel said that India would see 'President's rule' if the Modi-led government remained in power after the 2019 LS elections.

'All parties must come together to fight the power who are trying to divide the country,' said Patel.
Kolkata: Patidar quota activist Hardik Patel on Saturday said that the country would see "President's rule" if the Narendra Modi-led government manage to remain in power after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Patel was not specific in use of the term President's rule but he apparently meant the non-NDA governments would be destablised if Modi remains in power after the next general elections.

He stressed that all should unite to fight against the power which was trying to divide the country.

"I have clearly said that if the Narendra Modi government comes to power after the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 then it will invite President's rule in the country," Patel said while speaking to a local news channel in Kolkata.

"All parties must come together to fight the power who are trying to divide the country," the Patidar activist said.

Patel also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent caustic comments against Opposition in the Parliament rather than speaking on issues.

"I want to see someone as the Prime Minister of the country who will speak on education, employment, agriculture, health and security or safety of the country but not someone who spends 90 minutes criticising the opposition in the Parliament. I do not want such a Prime Minister," he said.

Also read: Will campaign for TMC for 2019 LS polls, join TMC if needed: Hardik Patel

Heaping praise on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her "simplicity" despite being such a popular leader, Patel said he has learnt a lot during their Friday night meeting in Kolkata.

"I have learned a lot from my meeting with Mamata di. I am amazed by her simplicity despite being the Chief Minister of a state. She has told me how to talk to the people and how to work taking everybody on board. She has advised me how one must have a little bit of attitude and how one should speak," he said.

Patel had met Banerjee at the state secretariat in Kolkata on Friday night and described the TMC supremo as "lady Mahatma".

"I saw lady Gandhi. She is a simple and selfless person. After Indira Gandhi, she has been the epitome of struggle for the cause of the people," he reiterated on Saturday.

Stating that Banerjee has invited him to join the TMC and manage its affairs in Gujarat, Patel had opined that the TMC supremo should lead the opposition.

Asked whether he would come to the state if Banerjee calls him again, the activist said "She (Mamata) has described me as her younger brother. And yes as I had said yesterday I will definitely come here to campaign during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019."

Tags: patidar anamat andolan samiti (paas), hardik patel, narendra modi, mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

