Modi hopes Palestine will soon be free, peacefully

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas wants India to play role in talks with Israel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media after his meet with Palestine President Mahmud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi/Ramallah (Palestine): Narendra Modi, who on Saturday became the first Indian Prime Minister to officially visit Palestine, underlined India’s support for a soverign and independent Palestine, and held out hope that it will become a free country soon in a peaceful manner.

Mr Modi held talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during which the latter sought India’s help in achieving “just and desired peace” with Israel, adding that while he is ready to engage in negotiations with Israel, East Jerusalem should be the capital of Palestine.

“I have assured President Abbas that India is bound by a promise to take care of Palestinian people’s interests. India hopes that soon Palestine will become a free country in a peaceful manner,” said Mr Modi.

“We hope for peace and stability in Palestine, we believe a permanent solution is possible with dialogue,” said Mr Modi.

President Abbas said, “We rely on India’s role as an international voice of great standing and weight through its historical role in the Non-Aligned Movement and in all international forum and its increasingly growing power on the strategic and economic levels, in a way that is conducive to just and desired peace in our region.”

“We have not and will not reject negotiations ever and we have said and we still say that we are ready to engage in negotiations, the formation of a multi-lateral mechanism that is produced by an international peace convention is the most ideal way to broker such negotiations,” the 82-year-old Palestinian leader said.

Earlier, the two leaders exchanged hugs and stood for the national anthem of the two countries and inspected the guard of honour before their bilateral talks. Archbishop of Catholic Church, Poulos Marcuzzo, and religious leaders of the Al-Aqsa mosque were also at the Muqata’a to greet Mr Modi.

Though India has shied away from becoming a party in the Israel-Palestinian conflict, the Palestinian leader has, on several occasions, stressed on a possible role for New Delhi in the West Asia East peace process.

India believes in a two-state solution in which both Israel and a future Palestinian state coexist peacefully. PM Modi’s visit to Palestine comes amid heightened tensions in the region after US President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. India had voted in favour of a resolution at the UN, opposing the US move.

The Palestinians see East Jerusalem as their future capital. The Palestinian President also conferred the “Grand Collar of the State of Palestine” on PM Modi “in recognition of his wise leadership and his lofty national and international stature, and in appreciation of his efforts to promote the historic relations between Palestine and India”.

On his felicitation, PM Modi said, “This is an honour for India and a symbol of Palestine’s friendship. I thank you on behalf of all Indians for this.”

The Grand Collar is the highest order given to foreign dignitaries — kings and heads of state/government.

PM Modi assured President Abbas that India is committed to the Palestinian people’s interests and that friendship between India and Palestine has stood the test of time. He added that India hopes for return of peace in the West Asian region.

PM Modi is on a three-nation trip to the Gulf and West Asia from February 9 to 12. He arrived in Ramallah, Palestine, on Saturday via Jordan.

After talks between PM Modi and President Abbas, India ramped up economic assistance to Palestine for its “nation-building”, with the two sides signing six agreements worth around $45 million. The agreements include setting up of a $30 million super speciality hospital, a centre for women’s empowerment, a national printing press and two schools in Palestinian villages.

Transiting through Jordan on his way to Palestine earlier, PM Modi flew in a Jordanian Army helicopter straight from Amman to Ramallah, where he was received by his Palestinian counterpart Rami Hamdallah. PM Modi’s chopper was escorted by choppers from the Israeli Air Force.

Soon after his arrival, PM Modi visited the mausoleum of Palestininan leader Yasser Arafat in Ramallah and laid a wreath at his grave. He was accompanied by his Palestinian counterpart Mr Hamdallah. After paying homage to Arafat, Mr Modi took a short tour of the Arafat Museum located adjacent to the mausoleum.

“Abu Ammar (Arafat) was one of the greatest world leaders. His contribution to Palestine is historical. He was a good friend of India. I paid tributes to him in Ramallah,” Mr Modi tweeted, adding later that “it was an unforgettable moment for me to visit a museum dedicated to him. I once again pay tribute to Abu Ammar”.

President Abbas received PM Modi in an official ceremony at the presidential compound, also known as Muqata’a, in Ramallah — the Palestinian seat of government.

President Abbas said in a joint press statement with Prime Minister Modi, “I would like to re-assure our commitment to political action and negotiations as a means of achieving our national goals to freedom and independence in accordance with the two- state solution along the lines of 1967 and internationally legitimate resolutions so that both Palestine and Israel can co-exist in peace and security, provided that East Jerusalem is the Capital of the state of Palestine.”

He also acknowledged that the Indian leadership has always stood by peace in Palestine.

PM Modi assured President Abbas that India is committed to the Palestinian people’s interests. “Friendship between India and Palestine has stood the test of time. The people of Palestine have shown remarkable courage in the face of several challenges. India will always support Palestine’s development journey,” PM Modi said.