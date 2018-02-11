The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Feb 11, 2018 | Last Update : 11:14 PM IST

India, All India

AIMPLB subsidiary of terror groups in Pak, Saudi: Shia Waqf Board

ANI
Published : Feb 11, 2018, 7:32 pm IST
Updated : Feb 11, 2018, 7:33 pm IST

The statement comes in the backdrop of the board's decision to remove its member for supporting Ram temple.

Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi stated that the AIMPLB should be considered a terrorist organisation and be banned. (Photo: ANI)
 Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi stated that the AIMPLB should be considered a terrorist organisation and be banned. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi on Sunday termed the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's (AIMPLB) as one of the subsidiaries of terror groups operating in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

"Terrorist organizations of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia take major decisions related to Muslims in India. Muslim Personal Law Board is a branch of such terrorist organisations that is spoiling the atmosphere of the country by following their ideologies," an official statement from Rizvi read.

The statement comes in the backdrop of the board's decision to remove its executive member Moulana Salman Hasni Nadvi, who supported the construction of Ram Temple on the disputed land in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Rizvi also stated that the AIMPLB should be considered a terrorist organisation and be banned.

Endorsing Nadvi's stand on the dispute, Rizvi said, "Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya, and the only way is for Muslims to build their mosque in some other disputed land.

Earlier in the day, the committee of AIMPLB decided to remove Nadvi over his "uncompromising stand on Babri Masjid issue."

On February 9, Maulana Salman Husaini Nadvi spoke to ANI about his meeting with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar where he extended support to the construction of Ram temple and said that their priority is to join hearts of people.

He also hinted at an out of court settlement by saying, "The courts do not join people's heart as the verdict is always in favour of one and against the other."

Tags: shia central waqf board, aimplb, ayodhya matter, ram temple, babri issue
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

