The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 11, 2017 | Last Update : 02:22 AM IST

India, All India

Nepal doubts Shamshul Hoda link to rail tragedy

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJNISH SHARMA
Published : Feb 11, 2017, 2:16 am IST
Updated : Feb 11, 2017, 2:13 am IST

India not to seek ISI man’s extradition for now.

Shamshul Hoda
 Shamshul Hoda

New Delhi: In a twist to the investigation into a conspiracy hatched by Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), New Delhi will not seek extradition of Shamshul Hoda in a hurry as Nepalese security agencies have informed their Indian counterparts that so far they have not found any evidence to link Mr Hoda to the Kanpur rail tragedy.

Mr Hoda, a key ISI operative, was arrested by Nepalese security agencies in Kathmandu, after he was deported from Dubai following an “active role” played by Indian intelligence outfits.

Indian intelligence agencies suspect Mr Hoda to be the mastermind behind the Kanpur train derailment in November last year, in which over 150 people were killed.

Intelligence sources said that following sustained interrogation of Mr Hoda, Nepalese agencies have conveyed to their Indian counterparts that so far they have not found any direct evidence to link him with the train accident.

However, Nepalese authorities have confirmed that Mr Hoda indeed has links with ISI and other top criminal networks, and had been looking into funding their activities in the region.

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which was scheduled to visit Kathmandu to question Mr Hoda, has deferred its visit as Nepalese authorities have sought more time to complete investigation at their end, people familiar with the matter said. The NIA is investigating the possibility of a terror angle into the Kanpur train tragedy.

“Investigating agencies have conveyed to us that though Hoda has admitted the role of his operatives in two abortive attempts to plant explosives on rail tracks in Ghorasahan Nakardehi, he denied involvement in the Kanpur incident,” a senior intelligence official said.

“But this could be deliberate attempt to mislead investigating agencies… Hoda has already admitted to involvement of his operatives in Ghorasahan and Nakardehi incidents, so somewhere the ISI’s role remains under the scanner,” the official said.

“We are in no hurry and are cooperating with Nepal. There are additional details which we would want to confront Hoda during interrogation,” the official added.

Tags: isi, shamshul hoda, kanpur rail tragedy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

I'm afraid to go out for dinner with another man, says Karan Johar

2

NASA may send robotic probe to Europa in search of life

3

Eiffel Tower to be shielded by 2.5-metre glass security walls

4

'Modi Jalebi' becomes talk of the town in poll-bound UP

5

Virat Kohli eclipses Don Bradman's feat with another double ton

more

Editors' Picks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Hindu devotees worship the Hindu God Murugan in Kuala Lumpur during the annual Thaipusam street festival. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate religious festival of Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur

The festival has lantern of all shapes and sizes on display along the streets of Taiwan. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taiwan lantern festival lights up the streets of Taipei

Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Amputees hitting the gym give fitness goals on Instagram

The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens give Photoshop touch to adorable puppy

Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Majestic mosque ceilings feature vivid Islamic architecture

Louis and Janet D’souza decided to spend their retirement in a way that was way different from what most people do. They undertook a car journey from India to the UK and back – all for a charitable cause. (Photo: Facebook)

Retired Indian couple drives over 50,000 km for charity

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham