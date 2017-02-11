The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 11, 2017 | Last Update : 04:29 AM IST

India, All India

Leaders involved in Bihar jobs scam: Sudhir Kumar

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Feb 11, 2017, 3:00 am IST
Updated : Feb 11, 2017, 2:58 am IST

Mr Modi demanded a probe against RJD Chief Lalu Yadav in connection with the scam.

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) chairman Sudhir Kumar who appeared before the SIT on Friday has sent the state government into a tizzy after he confessed involvement of top political leaders into the recruitment scam in Bihar.

“It is a fact that I used to get recommendations from politicians for recruiting aspirants in government jobs. They used to come and sit in my office to get their work done and I couldn’t make them angry for long.” Sudhir Kumar told reporters on Friday.

The SIT probing the Bihar Staff Selection Commission examination paper leak case has so far arrested at least eight persons including BSSC secretary Parmeshwar Ram. According to officials involved with the investigation, “the network is huge and big names are likely to surface”.

Sources said BSSC Secretary Parmeshwar Ram too had told the investigation team about the involvement of several ministers and legislators into the racket.

“I am only a small fish, I bet you can’t arrest powerful persons involved in the racket,” Mr Ram is learnt to have told the SIT during his interrogation.  

The incident has given the opposition BJP an opportunity to corner the state government for their failure to check irregularities in the system. According to senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi “the scam couldn’t have occurred without the involvement of top politicians”.

Mr Modi also demanded a probe against RJD Chief Lalu Yadav in connection with the scam.

Tags: sushil kumar modi, lalu yadav, sudhir kumar, jobs scam
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

I'm afraid to go out for dinner with another man, says Karan Johar

2

NASA may send robotic probe to Europa in search of life

3

Eiffel Tower to be shielded by 2.5-metre glass security walls

4

'Modi Jalebi' becomes talk of the town in poll-bound UP

5

Virat Kohli eclipses Don Bradman's feat with another double ton

more

Editors' Picks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham