The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 11, 2017 | Last Update : 06:25 PM IST

India, All India

It is a woman’s 'choice' to have baby or abort pregnancy: SC judge

PTI
Published : Feb 11, 2017, 5:14 pm IST
Updated : Feb 11, 2017, 5:15 pm IST

He also talked about the criminal practice of female foeticide and the role of men and families in it.

(Representational Image)
 (Representational Image)

New Delhi: It is the woman's "choice" to either have a baby, or abort or prevent pregnancy. It is her right.

Supreme Court judge A K Sikri said this on Saturday while speaking on the state of affairs relating to women's reproductive rights and the dominant role played by the menfolk and the family in imposing their decisions.

"When we talk of reproductive rights in this country, then there is hardly any choice so far as the woman is concerned ...I can't help but wonder how we as humans have failed humanity."

"I am perplexed as to how in the 21st century, with all the technological advances, becoming frequent guests in the (outer) space and creating artificial intelligence, we are still not able to bring our women to enjoy the fruits of humanity. That is the harsh reality," he lamented.

Justice Sikri was speaking at a symposium -- Reproductive Rights In Indian Courts: Celebrating Progress, Identifying Challenges And Discussing The Way Forward-- organised by the Jindal Global University (JGU) here.

"Reproductive right, which of course is a human right, is based on the human dignity. When we talk of reproductive rights, it is mixed with another right of women, that is the sexual right. When we talk of reproductive rights in India, there again the choice is of the husband in the family or what the elders say...when there should be a child, whether that child should be male or female etc.," he said.

He also dealt with the criminal practice of female foeticide and the role of men and families in it.

"A woman's choice to reproduce, abort or prevent pregnancy, deals with her body. It is she, who, by the virtue of her anatomy, undergoes the process eventually. It is her body. It's her right," he said, adding "the choice has to be hers."

Justice Sikri justified the judicial over-reach on issues relating to human rights, saying "ultimately it is the judiciary which is the interpreter of the law, having the final say in what the law is."

Referring to the Visakha guidelines which laid down norms regarding women at workplaces, he said the courts have "stretched the boundaries, but there has been no criticism from other quarters." The Guidelines were a set of procedural guidelines evolved by the apex court in cases of sexual harassment in workplace.

Citing the recent Bollywood movie 'Pink', Justice Sikri said a woman must be free to make her own decision regarding her sexual and reproductive rights. "A woman is not free until she own her body," he cited an author as saying.

Tags: supreme court, pregnancy, abortion
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

'Boys will be boys': Modi mocks SP with Mulayam’s 2014 rape comment

2

Watch: Girl's breast bursts in tattoo artist's face

3

Porn website redirects users to sex education videos

4

Repaired, the Flying Bum will fly again

5

Pakistani woman who said 'Yeh bik gayi hai Gormint' is viral again

more

Editors' Picks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

China lights up the streets of Beijing with many lanterns of different colours and sizes to celebrate Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

The Chinese Lantern Festival lights up Beijing

Hindu devotees worship the Hindu God Murugan in Kuala Lumpur during the annual Thaipusam street festival. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate religious festival of Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur

The festival has lantern of all shapes and sizes on display along the streets of Taiwan. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taiwan lantern festival lights up the streets of Taipei

Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Amputees hitting the gym give fitness goals on Instagram

The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens give Photoshop touch to adorable puppy

Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Majestic mosque ceilings feature vivid Islamic architecture

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham