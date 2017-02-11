The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 11, 2017 | Last Update : 04:29 AM IST

India, All India

In U’khand’s Kotdwar, it’s rebel Harak vs minister Negi

THE ASIAN AGE. | ASHHAR KHAN
Published : Feb 11, 2017, 2:34 am IST
Updated : Feb 11, 2017, 2:32 am IST

Harak Singh Rawat has always contested and won from different constituencies.

Surender Singh Negi
 Surender Singh Negi

Kotdwar (Uttarakhand): The turning point in the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly election was the Kotdwar constituency in Pauri district. The then chief minister Major Gen. (Retd) Bhuvan Chand Khanduri of the BJP was defeated by a little more than 4,000 votes by Surender Singh Negi of the Congress. This became the game-changer of the election and the Congress inched ahead of the BJP by a margin of just one seat. This helped the Congress to form the government in the state in 2012.

This time, the BJP has fielded Congress rebel and former state minister Harak Singh Rawat From Kotdwar. He was one of the key players of the March 2016 rebellion in the Harish Rawat government. Challenging Harak Singh Rawat is his former Cabinet colleague, health minister Surinder Singh Negi.

Harish Rawat is also taking a keen interest in this constituency as Harak Singh Rawat was instrumental in starting the rebellion against him.

The constituency has 80 per cent Pahadi voters. The total number of voters in the constituency is a little above 90,000, with about eight per cent of them belonging to religious minorities, with dalits constituting six per cent of total voters.

Harak Singh Rawat has always contested and won from different constituencies. Pauri, Lansdowne and Rudraprayag are Assembly segments from where he has won previous elections.

Mr Negi is primarily concentrating on the outsider factor. The main theme of the campaign is that Harak Singh Rawat is an outsider. The campaign vehicles of Mr Negi are blaring songs that go “Tum to thaire pardesi saath kya nibhaoge... 15 February ke baad, tum to laut jaoge”.

Harak Singh Rawat is attacking the incumbent MLA Mr Negi, asking how he could not get Kotdwar converted into a district. Speaking to this newspaper, he said, “I belong to Pauri, how am I an outsider. The fact is that no work was done here by the sitting minister. I will definitely win.”

Supporters of Harak Singh Rawat from across the state have descended in Kotdwar. The campaign managers are relying heavily on the proposed public meeting of BJP president Amit Shah to bolster the chances of defeating the incumbent. Former chief minister and current Pauri BJP Lok Sabha MP Maj. Gen. Bhuvan Chand Khanduri also campaigned in the town.

To show his development work in the town, Mr Negi has already laid the foundation for a medical college and a base hospital.

Tags: amit shah, surender singh negi, harak singh rawat
Location: India, Uttarakhand

MOST POPULAR

1

I'm afraid to go out for dinner with another man, says Karan Johar

2

NASA may send robotic probe to Europa in search of life

3

Eiffel Tower to be shielded by 2.5-metre glass security walls

4

'Modi Jalebi' becomes talk of the town in poll-bound UP

5

Virat Kohli eclipses Don Bradman's feat with another double ton

more

Editors' Picks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Hindu devotees worship the Hindu God Murugan in Kuala Lumpur during the annual Thaipusam street festival. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate religious festival of Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur

The festival has lantern of all shapes and sizes on display along the streets of Taiwan. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taiwan lantern festival lights up the streets of Taipei

Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Amputees hitting the gym give fitness goals on Instagram

The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens give Photoshop touch to adorable puppy

Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Majestic mosque ceilings feature vivid Islamic architecture

Louis and Janet D’souza decided to spend their retirement in a way that was way different from what most people do. They undertook a car journey from India to the UK and back – all for a charitable cause. (Photo: Facebook)

Retired Indian couple drives over 50,000 km for charity

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham