Raje, Shivraj, Raman made BJP vice-presidents

New Delhi: In an indication that the influence of former chief ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh — Vasundhara Raje, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Raman Singh — is being diluted in their respective state units, the BJP on Thursday appointed the trio as national vice-presidents.

The three will now be part of party president Amit Shah’s core team and speculation is rife that the former chief ministers could contest the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Source said that the central leadership believes that the setback in three crucial states, just months before the Lok Sabha polls, has sent a negative message to the saffron party cadre.

While the central leadership decided against appointing Mr Chouhan and Mr Singh as leaders of Opposition in their respective states, Ms Raje, it is learnt, was interested in getting the post of Rajasthan BJP chief.

However, with the recent drubbing in Assembly polls and the anger against the trio within their respective state units and also the leadership’s intention to promote other leaders and check factionalism, prompted the party to bring the three former chief ministers to the national team.

Source disclosed that party’s Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan units could see major reshuffles as part of central leadership’s strategy to check factionalism and act against supporters of certain senior leaders within the state organisation.

With the BJP’s focus and priority now being Lok Sabha polls, the party is working on a strategy to minimise the damage in the three states.

Feedback from the states has suggested that the party’s tally could significantly reduce in these three states in coming Lok Sabha polls as compared to last elections.