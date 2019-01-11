The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 11, 2019 | Last Update : 12:47 PM IST

India, All India

‘India’s target to send astronauts to space is December 2021’: ISRO chief

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 11, 2019, 12:27 pm IST
Updated : Jan 11, 2019, 12:33 pm IST

'The preparations for Gaganyaan Mission are underway. It has been a major turning point for ISRO,' K Sivan said.

'The initial training for Gaganyaan will be done in India and advanced training may be in Russia. Women astronauts will be there on the team. That's our aim,' ISRO chief K Sivan said. (Photo: File)
 'The initial training for Gaganyaan will be done in India and advanced training may be in Russia. Women astronauts will be there on the team. That's our aim,' ISRO chief K Sivan said. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The target for India’s manned mission to space is December 2021, ISRO Chief K Sivan said on Friday.

“The preparations for Gaganyaan Mission are underway. It has been a major turning point for ISRO,” Sivan said while addressing a press conference in Bengaluru.

The ambitious “Gaganyaan” project will help India become the fourth nation in the world to independently send humans to space after the United States, Russia and China.

ISRO chief also said that the organisation aims to make women astronauts part of the mission.

“The initial training for Gaganyaan will be done in India and advanced training may be in Russia. Women astronauts will be there on the team. That's our aim,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi first made the announcement of the Gaganyaan project on 72nd Independence Day - his fifth and final address ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Last month, the Union Cabinet approved a budget of Rs 10,000 crore for sending three Indian astronauts to space for a minimum of 7 days by 2022 as part of the programme.

Prior to the actual launch, the ISRO will have two unmanned missions, and the spacecraft will be fired using the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III.

“The target for two unmanned missions to space is December 2020 and July 2021,” ISRO chief said.

India plans to call its astronauts "Vyomanauts" (Vyom in Sanskrit means space).

Tags: isro, k sivan, gaganyaan mission
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi launches new TVs, introduces Mi Soundbar

2

Smart speakers: India wants more

3

BenQ announces official PUBG gaming monitor

4

CES 2019: Why is Google showing off with Assistant?

5

Defective battery: Tesla sued for passenger death

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham