Delhi HC refuses to quash bribery case against CBI no. 2 Rakesh Asthana

Delhi HC also refused to quash FIR lodged against CBI Deputy Superintendent Devender Kumar, alleged middleman Manoj Prasad.

Rakesh Asthana was booked on charges of criminal conspiracy, corruption and criminal misconduct under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the plea filed by CBI's Special Director Rakesh Asthana seeking quashing of FIR filed against him on bribery allegations.

The court also refused to grant interim protection to Asthana but asked CBI to maintain status quo for two weeks.

The development comes a day after CBI director Alok Verma was shunted out of the agency by a high-powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Justice Najmi Waziri also refused to quash the FIR lodged against CBI Deputy Superintendent Devender Kumar and alleged middleman Manoj Prasad.

The court has also asked the CBI to conclude investigation against Asthana and Devender Kumar in 10 weeks, news agency ANI reported.

While delivering the verdict, the high court said that it is important that law presumes a person is innocent until proven guilty

“No doubt, registration of an FIR against a public servant will be a cause of great concern and stress for the public servant. Charges under the FIR are a matter of investigation. It is important that law presumes a person is innocent until proven guilty,” the court said.

The high court's verdict came on petitions by Asthana, Kumar and Prasad challenging the FIR lodged against them.

Asthana was booked on charges of criminal conspiracy, corruption and criminal misconduct under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, alleged having paid bribe to get relief in a case. Sana had also made allegations of corruption, extortion, high-handedness and serious malpractice against Asthana.

