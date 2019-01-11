BJP will launch nationwide events to woo young voters

Modi himself had on various occasions hailed the participation of youth in the nation building and has a massive support base among the youth.

New Delhi: In an effort to tap the numerically significant youth power, the Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to unleash nearly two dozens nationwide events ahead of the crucial electoral battle through its youth wing, including a Town Hall with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 23 as part of its “Vijay Lakshya 2019 campaign.”

The BJP is also eyeing the nearly 15 crore first-time voters, with a special reach-out campaign from January 12, with a pledge “Pehla Vote Modi Ko.” The ruling party’s youth leaders will also assist these “first time voters” in availing their voter ID cards. The party has already launched a social media campaign #ModiOnceMore, which it claims is garnering “massive support” among people of all age groups.

Mr Modi himself had on various occasions hailed the participation of youth in the nation building and has a massive support base among the youth. The Modi government had launched many schemes targetting the youth and the BJP’s last membership drive received “tremendous response” from the youth ever since the Modi led government came to power.

The Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president and Mumbai North-central MP, Poonam Mahajan, while announcing the initiatives that will be formally launched at the party’s national council meeting beginning from Friday, said all programmes are aimed at larger participation of the youth in achieving the government of their “aspirations and dreams” and a “vibrant and participative democracy.”

Ms Mahajan said that the BJYM will give a call to the youth to “come together and support PM Modi and the BJP in its vision, mission and development agenda.”

After the formal launch of the initiatives, Ms Mahajan herself will interact with 10,000 youth volunteers at more than 100 districts across the nation through video conferencing. The initiatives also include a “NamoYuva volunteer network,” a pan India network with the party aiming at over 50 lakh volunteers, both in urban and rural areas, covering more than 500 districts in all states and union territories, from January 12.

A series of live and recorded online interactions with senior BJP leaders, including central and state ministers and “influencers” are also lined up along with a “campus ambassador network” from January 12 onwards. These ambassadors will lead the party’s digital and on-ground activities in their respective campuses.

Ahead of the national Town Hall with the PM, state town halls will be conducted, where national leaders will connect with the youth and answer to queries on various issues. A “Nation with NaMo” writers’ conclave from January 25 to 31 and a “Kamal Yuva Mahotsav” and a “Vijay Lashya Yuva Sammelan” from February 1 till 15 are also lined up by the youth wing. The party will also organise a “Kamal Cup Khel Pratiyogita” and a “Yuva Sansad” for the youth participation. A “Kamal Sandesh motor maha rally” on March 2 in every district will cover more than 4000 mandals on the same day to garner support for Mr Modi and the BJP.