The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 11, 2018 | Last Update : 07:02 PM IST

India, All India

UIDAI’s Aadhar Virtual ID ‘unworkable’, will oppose tooth and nail: petitioners

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 11, 2018, 4:03 pm IST
Updated : Jan 11, 2018, 6:18 pm IST

'Government is trying to rectify its mistake after damage was already done,' mocks P Chidambaram.

The Virtual ID will be a temporary and revocable 16 digit random number mapped to a person's Aadhaar number and the Aadhaar-issuing body will start accepting it from March 1, 2018. (Photo: representational | file)
 The Virtual ID will be a temporary and revocable 16 digit random number mapped to a person's Aadhaar number and the Aadhaar-issuing body will start accepting it from March 1, 2018. (Photo: representational | file)

New Delhi: A day after the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) introduced a new concept of 'Virtual ID' to tighten security of Aadhaar card holders, many have come to the forefront opposing the move.

Petitions are being filed in the Supreme Court against the system.

The petitioners are of the opinion that the new Virtual ID concept is "untested and unworkable".

"The UIDAI is trying to rectify technical breach by its untested technology," a petitioner was quoted as saying by NDTV, adding that in the hearing next week, they will oppose it tooth and nail.

In a bid to address privacy concerns, the UIDAI on Wednesday introduced a new concept of 'Virtual ID', which an Aadhaar-card holder can generate from its website and give for various purposes, including SIM verification, instead of sharing the actual 12-digit biometric ID.

This will give the users the option of not sharing their Aadhaar number at the time of authentication.

The Virtual ID, which would be a random 16-digit number, together with biometrics of the user would give any authorised agency like a mobile company, limited details like name, address and photograph, which are enough for any verification.

Officials said a user can generate as many Virtual IDs as he or she wants. The older ID gets automatically cancelled once a fresh one is generated.

The Virtual ID will be a temporary and revocable 16 digit random number mapped to a person's Aadhaar number and the Aadhaar-issuing body will start accepting it from March 1, 2018.

From June 1, 2018 it will be compulsory for all agencies that undertake authentication to accept the Virtual ID from their users.

Agencies that do not migrate to the new system to offer this additional option to their users by the stipulated deadline will face financial disincentives.

The move came after reports revealed that anonymous sellers on Whatsapp were offering Aadhaar details of more than a billion Indians in exchange of a meagre sum of Rs 500.

The report claimed the existence of a software, available in the market for only Rs 300, which can print the Aadhaar card of any individual by entering their Aadhaar number.

UIDAI denied the report and assured that there has not been any Aadhaar data breach and that the data is fully safe and secure.

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday took to Twitter to mock the Centre's new security feature stating that the Government was trying to rectify its mistake after damage was already done.

"Under compulsion, millions of persons have already shared Aadhaar number with many service providers. New security layer is like locking the stable after horses have bolted," Chidambaram said.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari termed it as a "classical case of dual uses of Technology".

"Aadhaar commenced to enable RESIDENTS of India to access basic services thru an identity. Not designed to be a TOOL for big brother state to spy/ surveill & police people online & offline. That is what it has become. Classical Case of dual uses of Technology (sic)," he tweeted.

The SC is hearing a bunch of petitions that wants the court to stop the government from forcing people to link their Aadhaar number to access public services and benefits.

Tags: aadhaar, aadhaar details breached, supreme court, uidai, virtual id
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung to unveil Galaxy S9 at MWC 2018, no foldable phone this year

2

M3M firm sells 20 apartments worth Rs 150 crore under Trump Tower project within 24 hrs of launch

3

Acer expands its Predator accessories portfolio

4

CES 2018: Soul Electronics unveils two new in-ear headphones

5

Smartron tphone P with 5000mAh battery for Rs 7,999

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Four days of EDM madness saw stars from around the world take stage at Pune and make the crowd groove to their beats.

Celebrating the best of EDM at Sunburn 2017!

From Jitesh Singh Deo winning Mr India, to India's Manushi Chillar winning Miss World and other moments, we list what captured our imagination through the months this year. (Photo: AP/ AFP/ Twitter/ Facebook/ Instagram)

Year ender 2017: Moments that stayed on in our minds

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham